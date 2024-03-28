Rising Cricket Star Lawshorn Bergan Shines Bright for Leeward Islands U15 Rising Stars

In the thrilling world of cricket, a new star has emerged from the small island of St Kitts, capturing the attention of fans and selectors alike with his impressive batting performances. Lawshorn Bergan, representing the Leeward Islands under 15 Team in the CWI Rising Star Championships 2024, has showcased remarkable talent with the bat, securing four half-centuries in recent warm-up games and tournament matches.

During warm-up matches against the Windward Islands Under 15 Team, Bergan displayed his prowess with scores of 69 runs from 66 balls, 59 runs from 59 balls, and 58 runs, setting the stage for an exceptional tournament performance. However, it was his innings against Jamaica in the opening game on Tuesday, March 26, that truly solidified his status as a rising star, as he scored a formidable 67 runs from just 62 balls.

With an impressive average of over 250 runs from four innings, Bergan’s consistency and skill at such a young age are commendable. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver impactful innings bodes well for his future in the sport.

As the spotlight continues to shine on Lawshorn Bergan, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing his continued growth and success on the field. With each match, he reaffirms his place as a promising talent and a true asset to the Leeward Islands cricket team.