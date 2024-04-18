Terror Strikes Cayon: Police Launch Intensive Probe into Attempted Homicide

Wade Street, Cayon, St. Kitts, became the scene of a terrifying shooting incident on April 17th, 2024, sending shockwaves throughout the community. The victim, identified as thirty-four-year-old Devon Norford of Lover’s Lane, Cayon, narrowly escaped death after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a brazen attack.

According to reports, Norford was accosted by an armed assailant and mercilessly fired upon, leaving him gravely injured. Miraculously, he managed to flee to safety towards the Cayon Police Station, where authorities swiftly responded to his distress call.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched a rigorous investigation into the matter, vowing to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrator. With the Crime Scene Unit diligently gathering evidence, the public is urged to come forward with any pertinent information that could aid in this crucial investigation.

As the community reels from this harrowing incident, all eyes remain fixed on the authorities, fervently awaiting justice for Devon Norford and the swift apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime.