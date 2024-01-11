Nekisha Evans Emerges Victorious in National Bank’s Land Giveaway

Nekisha Evans has been announced as the winner of National Bank’s coveted land giveaway. The announcement was made at the OWN Home Mortgage Launch, a grand event held on November 3, 2023, where the National Bank declared its intention to gift a valuable parcel of land to a lucky individual.

The anticipation surrounding the giveaway reached its climax when Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anthony Galloway, took the stage on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to reveal the fortunate recipient. With an air of excitement and a genuine smile, Mr. Galloway proclaimed, “This is truly a celebratory moment of making dreams come true, under the umbrella of National Cares.”

The initiative to give away a parcel of land is part of National Bank’s commitment to fostering dreams of homeownership and providing individuals with the opportunity to build a future filled with possibilities. The OWN Home Mortgage Launch was a testament to the bank’s dedication to empowering its community.

Ms. Nekisha Evans, the deserving winner of this life-changing prize, was undoubtedly overjoyed at the news. The giveaway not only signifies a significant milestone in her life but also stands as a beacon of hope for others who aspire to achieve their homeownership dreams.

In his address, Mr. Galloway highlighted the profound impact that initiatives like the land giveaway can have on individuals and communities. He stated, “National Cares is not just a slogan for us; it’s a commitment to creating positive change in the lives of our customers. Today, we celebrate the fulfillment of dreams, and we are thrilled to be a part of Ms. Evans’ journey towards homeownership.”

The entire community is invited to join in the celebration and extend their heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Nekisha Evans. Her triumph is a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and the belief that dreams can indeed become a reality.

As Ms. Evans embarks on this new chapter in her life, National Bank reaffirms its dedication to supporting the aspirations of its customers and fostering a sense of belonging within the community. The bank remains committed to initiatives that go beyond banking, echoing the sentiment that when the community thrives, so does the nation.