St Kitts and Nevis, January 11, 2024 – In the aftermath of the recent J’ouvert festivities, the St Kitts and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has revealed a concerning list of contraband items seized during the celebrations. Knives, scissors, a mental Afro pick comb, and marijuana were among the items confiscated, prompting the RSCNPF to issue a stern warning against resorting to violence to settle disputes.

The RSCNPF took to social media to showcase some of the seized items and used the opportunity to address the broader issue of individuals arming themselves during public events. The police force reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and festive atmosphere during cultural celebrations like J’ouvert.

“As we stated ahead of the J’ouvert, we were wholly committed to protecting the festive vibe, and we did so with vim and vigour. Persons choosing to arm themselves to go jamming is of extreme concern,” the RSCNPF stated. The police force emphasized the far-reaching and detrimental effects of violence on St Kitts and Nevis society, calling on individuals to think twice before resorting to aggression.

The use of an “Afro pick comb” in the list of seized items adds a unique and unexpected element to the inventory. The police force’s mention of a “mental Afro pick comb” suggests the presence of unconventional items among those confiscated during the festivities, highlighting the diversity of contraband encountered by law enforcement.

The RSCNPF urged citizens to consider the consequences of their actions, not only for themselves but for their families, friends, and the broader community. A firm message was delivered: violence is not the solution, and individuals resorting to criminal activities during public events will face consequences.

The police force concluded its statement by cautioning that anyone caught breaking the law will be dealt with, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the safety of both locals and visitors. As St Kitts and Nevis reflects on the recent J’ouvert celebrations, the focus shifts to maintaining a balance between cultural revelry and public safety, with law enforcement playing a crucial role in preserving the islands’ harmonious atmosphere.