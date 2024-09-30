St.Kitts Doctor Urges Men to Get Checked for Testicular Swelling

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 26th September 2024)-Local medical practitioner Dr. Natalie Osborne is urging men to take testicular health seriously and not to overlook any unusual swelling or discomfort in the region.

During a recent appearance on the radio show ‘SKN Today’ hosted by Jamiella McPhail on Freedom FM (106.5) on Wednesday 26th September, Dr. Osborne spoke about testicular swelling, which, while often nonthreatening, can sometimes point to more serious health concerns.

“There are many reasons for testicular swelling, most of which are benign, such as fluid collection, infection, or dilated blood vessels.”

Additionally, she also noted more concerning causes like testicular torsion, which she called “one of the most feared because it can lead to a loss of the testicle, especially in young males.”

Talking about what testicles are, she said: “These are reproductive male organs that are found inside the sac so you’re under the penis you have two. Typically on each side so they are the male equivalent of the female ovaries. So in the testicle, okay, or in the testes, they produce the sperm that is responsible for meeting up with the female egg to create for fertilization and to create the embryo that leads to a fetus and leads to a baby.”

During the episode, Dr. Osborne explained that testicular torsion occurs when the testicle twists inside the sac, cutting off its blood supply, which can lead to the loss of the testicle if not treated promptly. She advised that young men who experience sudden and intense pain should seek immediate medical attention.

“If the blood supply is cut off long enough, then that structure dies,” she emphasized, urging prompt surgical intervention in such cases.

McPhail asked about the common causes of swelling, to which Dr. Osborne replied, “Sometimes it could be directly related to an issue there, or it could be associated with something like a hernia.” She went on to explain, “Inguinal hernias are more common in men, and they can cause swelling that extends down into the scrotal sac.”

Dr. Osborne also described other potential causes such as hydrocele, which is when fluid builds up around the testicle, causing it to become larger over time. “Sometimes it may not be painful,” she explained, “but it becomes a nuisance-you feel that dragging sensation, and it continues to grow.”

According to her, in more serious cases, swelling could be a sign of testicular cancer, though Dr. Osborne reassured that this is relatively rare in the local community.

“Typically, you see a young adult male around age 30 with a lump in one of his testes, and after further studies, it may be diagnosed as testicular cancer,” she said, noting that this condition often requires the removal of the affected testicle.

Dr. Osborne highlighted the importance of early detection and regular checkups.

“Anytime symptoms persist-burning while urinating, swelling that doesn’t go away after two or three days-there’s no harm in getting it checked out,” she advised. “If it’s something minor, you can be at peace, but if it’s serious, early treatment is always best.”

She also encouraged men to maintain a healthy lifestyle, pointing out that sexual protection, cotton clothing, proper medication and overall well-being can help prevent many of the conditions linked to testicular swelling.

Dr. Osborne is advising men to take their testicular health seriously, particularly when experiencing any unusual symptoms.