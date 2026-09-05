ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL SPRINTER NADALE BUNTIN JOINS RUTGERS UNIVERSITY COACHING STAFF

NEW JERSEY, USA — St. Kitts and Nevis national sprinter Nadale Buntin has taken another major step in his athletics journey, joining Rutgers University as an Assistant Coach for Sprints.

It is a proud diaspora moment.

Buntin, the son of former St. Kitts and Nevis Calypso King Ritchie Buntin, returns to a programme where he built an impressive reputation as a student-athlete. Rutgers lists the Kittitian sprinter among its track and field coaching staff for the 2026–2027 season.

Buntin enjoyed a standout collegiate career with the Scarlet Knights. In 2023, he captured the Big Ten Indoor Championship title in the men’s 200 metres, clocking 20.73 seconds and earning First Team All-Big Ten honours.

He also established himself among Rutgers’ leading performers across the 60, 100 and 200 metres. His achievements include setting a university indoor record of 6.72 seconds in the 60 metres and recording 10.21 seconds in the outdoor 100 metres.

On the international stage, Buntin has represented St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction. He earned bronze in the men’s 200 metres at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, delivering the Federation’s first medal at those Games.

Now, he moves from competitor to mentor.

His appointment places a St. Kitts and Nevis national within the coaching structure of a major NCAA Division I and Big Ten Conference athletics programme. Buntin will help guide Rutgers’ sprinters, drawing on his championship success, collegiate experience and international competition background.

From a celebrated calypso family to achievement on the international track, Buntin continues to carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis with pride.

A remarkable achievement for Nadale Buntin—and another inspiring moment for the Federation’s diaspora.