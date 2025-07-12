GOVERNMENT IN TROUBLE!” – DON ANDERSON DROPS BOMBSHELL POLL FINDINGS IN EXPLOSIVE FREEDOM FM INTERVIEW WITH JAMIELA MCPHAIL

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a jaw-dropping, no-holds-barred interview on Freedom FM, world-renowned pollster Don Anderson sent shockwaves through the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis with the release of devastating new poll results—and if you’re in Government House, this is your cue to panic.

Speaking with seasoned journalist Jamiela McPhail for the first time ever on Freedom FM, Anderson—whose 50-year track record spans the Caribbean and beyond—unveiled what many now consider the clearest sign yet that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his administration are sinking fast.

“Fifty percent of the population believes the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Eighty-three percent blame the Government.

And a staggering 84 percent rate the Government’s performance as average to very poor,” Anderson revealed.

And that was just the appetizer.

A Country in Decline. A People in Distress. A Government in Denial.

Don Anderson’s poll, which surveyed 730 registered voters across all 11 constituencies, revealed a grim national mood marked by:

Soaring dissatisfaction with cost of living

A crisis of leadership confidence

Calls for an early general election

When asked what the solution should be, a striking 45% of respondents said: CHANGE THE GOVERNMENT.

Anderson didn’t mince words. The data, he said, “strongly indicates that the ruling party could be in serious trouble if trends continue.”

And the person gaining momentum? None other than former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, who, according to Anderson, leads current Prime Minister Drew by 19 percentage points in favorability and is seen by most respondents as the most suited to lead the country.

PLP ON THE RISE — LABOUR IN FREEFALL?

Anderson’s poll ranked the People’s Labour Party (PLP) as the most favored political party in the Federation, outpacing the governing St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) across most constituencies, including a massive 26-point lead in Constituency #8.

“Favorability doesn’t always equal votes,” Anderson explained, “but with a double-digit lead, it’s a strong predictor of voting intent.”

EARLY ELECTION? YES, PLEASE.

In perhaps the biggest gut punch to the sitting administration, the majority of voters polled believe an election should be called as soon as possible. The current term isn’t even up—but the nation is already demanding change at the ballot box.

Anderson’s closing words to political leaders were razor sharp:

“You can bury your head in the sand and pretend the numbers are fake… or you can wake up, accept the reality, and adjust your strategy. Ignore it at your own peril.”

THE TAKEAWAY?

This wasn’t just a radio interview.

It was a reality check. A wake-up call. A political earthquake.

If you’re still under the illusion that “everything is fine” in St. Kitts and Nevis, Don Anderson just stirred the soup—and the taste is unmistakably bitter for the Drew administration.

The people have spoken. The clock is ticking. And the winds of political change are howling louder than ever.

