National Awardees Honoured for Exceptional Service to the Nation

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Five distinguished citizens were conferred with the prestigious Medal of Honour during a solemn Investiture Ceremony at Government House on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The ceremony celebrated their outstanding and meritorious contributions to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis in various fields of national importance.

Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, presented the awards in recognition of their exemplary service:

Allison Rouse : Recognized for her unwavering commitment to Law Enforcement , marking years of dedicated service in safeguarding the nation.

: Recognized for her unwavering commitment to , marking years of dedicated service in safeguarding the nation. Jasmin ‘Jazzy D’ Clarke-Thomas : Honoured for her significant contributions to Broadcasting , where her voice and creativity have inspired and informed countless citizens.

: Honoured for her significant contributions to , where her voice and creativity have inspired and informed countless citizens. Orvis Mills : Awarded for his impactful work in Early Childhood Education and Community Activism , shaping young minds and fostering community development.

: Awarded for his impactful work in , shaping young minds and fostering community development. Patricia Richards-Leader : Celebrated as a trailblazer in Pioneering Business , paving the way for entrepreneurial excellence and innovation.

: Celebrated as a trailblazer in , paving the way for entrepreneurial excellence and innovation. Viola Manning: Acknowledged for her invaluable contributions to Nursing, exemplifying compassion and professionalism in healthcare.

In her address, Dame Marcella commended the honourees for their tireless dedication to the betterment of the nation. “These remarkable individuals embody the spirit of service and excellence, inspiring all of us to contribute meaningfully to our society,” she stated.

The Investiture Ceremony, steeped in tradition, brought together family members, friends, and dignitaries to celebrate the achievements of the awardees. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the social, cultural, and professional fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis, earning them a place among the nation’s most honoured citizens.

The Medal of Honour serves as a testament to their extraordinary efforts and a reminder of the vital role individual excellence plays in nation-building.