PM BROWNE DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM US OVER POSSIBLE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Antigua and Barbuda isn’t waiting for answers—it’s demanding them! Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne has ordered Sir Ronald Sanders, the nation’s top diplomat in Washington, to send a formal diplomatic note to the US State Department, seeking urgent clarification on whether Antigua and Barbuda is at risk of being placed on a controversial “yellow list” that could lead to travel restrictions.

A New York Times report, citing unnamed US officials, suggests that 22 countries—including St. Lucia, Dominica, and St. Kitts and Nevis—could be given just 60 days to fix so-called “deficiencies” or risk facing tighter entry rules into the United States. However, no clear reasons have been provided, and PM Browne is not standing for it!

During a national address on Saturday, Browne declared that Antigua and Barbuda has no business being on such a list, insisting there is zero objective justification for such a move.

The stakes are high, and Antigua and Barbuda is taking swift action to protect its citizens’ freedom to travel. The ball is now in Washington’s court—will the US provide clarity, or will speculation continue to swirl?

