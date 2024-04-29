St. Kitts Police Investigating Nation’s 12th Homicide: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Marlon Francis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating the tragic and fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Marlon Francis, marking the nation’s 12th homicide of the year.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Sol Bulk Station on Newtown Bay Road in the early hours of Sunday, April 28, 2024. Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene shortly after 5:00 a.m., where they discovered Mr. Francis, who appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with a hit-and-run accident.

Mr. Francis was swiftly transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital for urgent medical treatment. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this heartbreaking event, the Crime Scene Unit has been deployed to meticulously process the scene, gathering evidence to aid in the investigation and bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the community is urged to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident. The loss of Marlon Francis has deeply saddened the community, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to tirelessly pursuing justice for victims of crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.