FROM SMOOTHIES TO SOIL: NEVIS COUPLE CROWNED AGRICULTURE CHAMPIONS OF THE AMERICAS!



IICA Hails Akiesha Fergus & Ryan Khadou as Rural Trailblazers Transforming Caribbean Farming with Passion, Innovation & Purpose

San José, Costa Rica | May 7, 2025 — In a stunning nod to youth, innovation, and resilience in Caribbean agriculture, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) has named Akiesha Fergus and Ryan Khadou, a dynamic young couple from Saint Kitts and Nevis, as Leaders of Rurality of the Americas—a prestigious honor recognizing the continent’s most inspiring rural changemakers.

Their journey? Nothing short of extraordinary.

What began in 2019 as a simple smoothie shop—KL Blends—serving health-conscious students on the island of Nevis, has blossomed into a powerful model of farm-to-cup sustainability, driven by purpose, passion, and an unshakable love for the land.

When COVID-19 shut down her storefront, Akiesha didn’t fold—she farmed. The health entrepreneur pivoted to planting her own produce, and with partner Ryan by her side, they transformed a two-acre plot into a lush, productive oasis growing everything from spinach to pineapples. Their secret? A mix of youthful drive, organic awareness, and a touch of Caribbean sunshine.

Today, they cultivate bananas, okra, melons, peppers, pumpkins, watermelons, and more—all organically grown to supply Akiesha’s rejuvenated smoothie shop, now booming in the post-pandemic revival.

But their impact stretches far beyond smoothies.

Together with their young son Lyon, the couple is redefining what rural life looks like in the 21st century. “Most young people don’t go into agriculture,” admits Ryan, who grew up farming with his grandfather in Antigua. “But for us, it’s a necessity—and a joy.”

Hard work? Yes. Glamorous? Not quite. But meaningful? Absolutely.

“We watch seeds turn to life. That’s magic,” says Akiesha, who sees farming not only as a business but as a spiritual journey of nourishment—for herself, her customers, and her community.

Their philosophy is simple but powerful: “Work smart.” Use science and tech. Understand the land. Share what you know. And always give back.

Indeed, the couple has become a beacon of agricultural hope for Caribbean youth, often approached for guidance and praised for their cutting-edge yet humble approach. “For me, agriculture is like a science,” says Ryan. “We’re showing young people it doesn’t have to be all sweat and no gain.”

Their story is also one of intergenerational harmony. Veteran farmers in Nevis opened their arms and offered advice, mentoring Akiesha and Ryan along the way. “It’s not true that older farmers don’t want to see us succeed,” says Akiesha. “They do. And they help us level up.”

Now with plans to expand their farm to four—and eventually six acres, Ryan and Akiesha are eyeing an even bolder future: more food, more knowledge-sharing, and perhaps even being featured in global magazines as Caribbean agriculture icons.

Nevis, with its mountains, beaches, and fertile soul, is their canvas. And they’re painting a future of hope, health, and harvests.

“It makes me feel good to be a farmer,” Akiesha says, “because I know I’m giving nutrients to people through the food I grow. That’s powerful.”

And now, the Americas know it too.

