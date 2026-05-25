My Beautiful Daughter Summer Could Light Up an Entire Room”: Mother Mourns Ross Vet Student Who Died in St. Kitts Road Accident

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 25, 2026 — A mother’s grief has added a deeply human face to the tragic road accident that claimed the life of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine student Victoria “Summer” McElwee in St. Kitts on Friday night, May 22, 2026.

Summer’s mother, Cammy McElwee, said she is “completely devastated and struggling to process this heartbreaking loss” after learning that her daughter died while pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In an emotional Facebook post, Cammy wrote: “I never imagined in my life I would ever have to write these words.”

She said her “beautiful daughter, Summer” passed away in St. Kitts and Nevis, where she was attending Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, pursuing what had clearly been one of her life’s great ambitions. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is based in St. Kitts and confers the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

According to police reports carried by local media, the fatal accident occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on May 22 along Half Moon Bay Road. Preliminary investigations reportedly indicate that a vehicle struck a curb wall, after which the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned multiple times before colliding with a building at Half Moon Bay Villas and coming to rest on its roof. Ms. McElwee was reportedly trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officers from the Crime Scene Unit reportedly processed the scene and collected items considered to be of evidential value.

But beyond the police report is the story of a young woman deeply loved by her family, friends and classmates.

Cammy McElwee described Summer as a bright, loving spirit who embraced life with warmth and joy.

“She loved dancing, the beach, her family, and her friends more than anything,” her mother wrote. “She adored her dog, Ryder, and her cat, Kendal. She had the most beautiful smile and could light up an entire room the moment she walked in.”

Her mother said anyone who knew Summer understood how deeply she loved and how special she truly was.

For the family, the grief has been made even heavier by the painful process of bringing Summer home.

“I am now having to bring my baby girl home, and I have been told the process could take about a week,” Cammy wrote, adding that she would continue to update loved ones as arrangements are made.

She thanked the many persons who have reached out with prayers, love and support, while asking the public to continue praying for the family during what she called an “unimaginable time.”

“Summer was not only my daughter, but my very best friend, my heart, and my world,” she wrote.

The tragedy has sent sadness through sections of the Ross University community, the Half Moon Bay and Frigate Bay area, and among those in St. Kitts and Nevis who have followed the fatal accident investigation.

As police continue their inquiries, Summer McElwee is being remembered not simply as the victim of a tragic crash, but as a beloved daughter, friend, animal lover, future veterinarian and radiant young woman whose life touched many far beyond the shores of St. Kitts.