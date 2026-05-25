Kittitian-Born Recaldo Archiemore “Jahra Mogie” Grant Dies in St. Thomas at Age 69

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST. THOMAS, May 25, 2026 — The St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times, and Times Caribbean join family, friends, and the wider Kittitian diaspora in mourning the passing of Archiemore Recaldo Grant, affectionately known as “Jahra Mogie.”

Grant, a native of Basseterre, St. Kitts, passed away peacefully in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the age of 69.

Born on August 2, 1956, Grant is being remembered as a devoted family man who dedicated his life to creating a warm, loving, and nurturing home for those who knew and loved him. His greatest joy was fostering a caring environment for his family, where love, unity, and togetherness remained central to his life.

Family members said the month of May held a special place in his heart, as it was the time he especially looked forward to visits from his brother, Valentine “Tino” Grant. That special bond reflected the importance he placed on family connections and the deep affection he carried for his loved ones.

He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Georgina Allen and Joseph Kelly, and his sister-in-law, Sharon Hanley.

He is survived by his daughter, Rasheba Grant-Felix; sons, Naheem M. Grant-Dyer and Jahi E. Grant; brothers, Valentine “Tino” Grant, Allenton “Elvis” Grant, Lynroy Hanely, Lennox Hanely, and Desmond Hanley; and sister, Arline Kelly.

He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Charmaine A.D. Grant, Hazel Dorsett-Wilson, Genelyn Hanley, and Joanne Hanley; brothers-in-law, Floyd S. Dorsett, Trevor E. Dorsett, and Eurick E. Dorsett.

His nephews include Valentine D. Grant II, Vedall D. Grant, Tariq Hanely, Jamaal Hanley, Jalon Hanley, Richard “Chris” Horsford, Nah Ross, and Jahquan Goffe.

His nieces include Anika Horsford, Shaniqua Grant, Rececca Skyers, and Arnaiza Hill.

Grant is also survived by his grandchildren, Jania Felix, Jedia Felix, Seth Alejandro M-Grant, Jahasia Grant, Jahesha Le’Nique M. Grant, and Nevaeh Barnes.

He is further survived by his cousins, Yvette Liddle, Anthony Warrner, Patricia Warner, Elodia, Deborah Caines, Valarie Caines-Matthew, Venetta Caines, Heather Smith, Donna Caines-Paul, Claudeth Grant, Patricia Grant, Rosina Grant, Francis Grant, Cindy Marva Natt, Raymond Grant, Cooley Grant, Cicil Grant, Shawn Grant, and James Caines.

Also mourning his passing are his special aunt, Lydia Rivera Greenaway, and special uncle, Dannet F. Fahie, along with many other relatives, friends, and loved ones across St. Kitts, St. Thomas, the wider Virgin Islands, and the diaspora.

A memorial service for Archiemore Recaldo “Jahra Mogie” Grant will be held on Friday, June 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel, located at 3815 Crown Bay #10, St. Thomas, VI 00802.

Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Family members have requested that those attending wear festive colors in celebration of his life.

The management and staff of St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times, and Times Caribbean extend sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and all who mourn the passing of Archiemore Recaldo “Jahra Mogie” Grant. May his memory bring comfort, strength, and peace to all who loved him.