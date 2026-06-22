Kittitian Creative Tasha Hendrickson Named Caribbean POSH Film ICON Award Finalist

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 21, 2026 — Kittitian media professional and creative entrepreneur Tasha Hendrickson is celebrating a major regional honour after being named a finalist in the Film ICON Award category by Caribbean POSH Magazine.

Hendrickson, the force behind Caribbean Soul Media, said the recognition is especially meaningful because it highlights the daily work being done in digital marketing, content creation, video production, visual storytelling and strategic communications.

“What makes this recognition special is that it represents the work we do every day through Caribbean Soul Media,” Hendrickson shared in a social media post, expressing deep gratitude to supporters who voted, encouraged and believed in her journey.

The Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards celebrate outstanding Caribbean women across the region and diaspora who are making meaningful contributions to business, culture, media and community development.

The awards recognize women who demonstrate leadership, innovation, resilience and impact, while the gala event also supports Empower Caribbean, an initiative focused on uplifting Caribbean entrepreneurs and communities.

Hendrickson’s nomination places St. Kitts and Nevis proudly on the regional creative stage, shining a bright spotlight on Kittitian talent, Caribbean storytelling and the growing power of women in media.