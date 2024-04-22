St. Kitts and Nevis Educator Valencia Dublin Vies for Title of America’s Favorite Teacher



Valencia Dublin, a dedicated educator based in the United States and originally from St. Kitts and Nevis, is competing against thousands of teachers in the prestigious America’s Favorite Teacher competition. The coveted prize includes $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, and a feature in a magazine.

Dublin’s goal is to secure the top spot and maintain it until the competition deadline. Calling upon all Kittitians and Nevisians for support, Dublin urges daily votes to propel her quest to be voted America’s favorite teacher.

Reflecting on her teaching philosophy, Dublin emphasizes her ability to connect with students and their families, citing it as a key factor in her effectiveness as an educator. She finds joy in witnessing her students’ learning experiences and cherishes memorable moments, such as assisting a student with Downs Syndrome in achieving significant learning milestones.

If awarded the $25,000 prize, Dublin intends to use a portion to alleviate student loan debt and invest in providing tutoring services to students in her community.

To support Valencia Dublin’s journey to become America’s Favorite Teacher, visit: Vote for Valencia Dublin