DOMINICA FLIPS THE SWITCH: GEOTHERMAL POWER IGNITES — WHILE OTHERS REMAIN STUCK IN PROMISE MODE”
Dominica’s Geothermal Breakthrough
ROSEAU, DOMINICA — HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE.
In a defining moment for the Caribbean’s energy future, Dominica has officially switched on its long-awaited geothermal power plant, delivering electricity directly into the national grid and marking a decisive break from decades of fossil fuel dependence.
This is not a ceremonial milestone. It is a structural transformation of a nation’s energy economy.
For the first time, Dominica is harnessing its volcanic resources—converting underground heat into clean, reliable electricity—with projections indicating the plant will supply up to 60 percent of the country’s total energy demand.
From Imported Fuel to Energy Independence
For years, Caribbean economies have been burdened by:
- Volatile global oil prices
- High fuel import costs
- Elevated electricity rates for households and businesses
Dominica has now taken a major step toward breaking that cycle.
By investing in geothermal energy:
- Dependence on imported fuel is significantly reduced
- Electricity supply becomes more stable and predictable
- Long-term savings can support national development
This represents a meaningful shift toward energy security and sustainability.
A Decade Behind — Yet Now Delivering
Dominica began its geothermal push roughly a decade after Nevis, a territory long recognized for its geothermal potential.
Yet today:
- Dominica is generating electricity from geothermal energy
- Nevis has yet to bring a comparable project online
For close to two decades, geothermal development has been discussed in Nevis, with announcements dating back to 2006. Despite this, progress has been limited.
At the same time, new commitments are emerging from leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis, signaling renewed interest in geothermal energy.
The central question now being asked is:
How quickly can these renewed commitments translate into tangible results?
A Regional Benchmark
Dominica’s achievement sets a new benchmark for the Caribbean.
It demonstrates that:
- Long-term planning can yield real infrastructure outcomes
- Renewable energy development is viable for small island states
- Strategic execution can overcome structural challenges
It also highlights a broader regional issue: projects are often delayed not by lack of resources, but by implementation challenges and prolonged timelines.
The Cost of Delay
While Dominica moves toward:
- Reduced electricity costs
- Cleaner energy production
- Lower exposure to global fuel shocks
Other countries continue to face:
- High energy costs
- Dependence on imported fuel
- Constraints on economic competitiveness
Delays in energy transition carry real economic consequences for both governments and citizens.
Progress Over Promises
Dominica’s geothermal launch underscores a fundamental point: measurable outcomes are what ultimately matter.
Energy transformation is not achieved through policy statements alone, but through sustained execution, investment, and delivery.
Final Analysis
Dominica has demonstrated that a small island state can transition from concept to completion in renewable energy development.
With the geothermal plant now operational, the country has positioned itself at the forefront of clean energy adoption in the Caribbean.
The broader region now faces a critical moment—whether to accelerate similar projects and deliver results, or continue navigating prolonged timelines in an increasingly competitive global energy landscape.
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