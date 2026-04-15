DOMINICA FLIPS THE SWITCH: GEOTHERMAL POWER IGNITES — WHILE OTHERS REMAIN STUCK IN PROMISE MODE”

Dominica’s Geothermal Breakthrough

ROSEAU, DOMINICA — HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE.

In a defining moment for the Caribbean’s energy future, Dominica has officially switched on its long-awaited geothermal power plant, delivering electricity directly into the national grid and marking a decisive break from decades of fossil fuel dependence.

This is not a ceremonial milestone. It is a structural transformation of a nation’s energy economy.

For the first time, Dominica is harnessing its volcanic resources—converting underground heat into clean, reliable electricity—with projections indicating the plant will supply up to 60 percent of the country’s total energy demand.

From Imported Fuel to Energy Independence

For years, Caribbean economies have been burdened by:

Volatile global oil prices

High fuel import costs

Elevated electricity rates for households and businesses

Dominica has now taken a major step toward breaking that cycle.

By investing in geothermal energy:

Dependence on imported fuel is significantly reduced

Electricity supply becomes more stable and predictable

Long-term savings can support national development

This represents a meaningful shift toward energy security and sustainability.

A Decade Behind — Yet Now Delivering

Dominica began its geothermal push roughly a decade after Nevis, a territory long recognized for its geothermal potential.

Yet today:

Dominica is generating electricity from geothermal energy

Nevis has yet to bring a comparable project online

For close to two decades, geothermal development has been discussed in Nevis, with announcements dating back to 2006. Despite this, progress has been limited.

At the same time, new commitments are emerging from leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis, signaling renewed interest in geothermal energy.

The central question now being asked is:

How quickly can these renewed commitments translate into tangible results?

A Regional Benchmark

Dominica’s achievement sets a new benchmark for the Caribbean.

It demonstrates that:

Long-term planning can yield real infrastructure outcomes

Renewable energy development is viable for small island states

Strategic execution can overcome structural challenges

It also highlights a broader regional issue: projects are often delayed not by lack of resources, but by implementation challenges and prolonged timelines.

The Cost of Delay

While Dominica moves toward:

Reduced electricity costs

Cleaner energy production

Lower exposure to global fuel shocks

Other countries continue to face:

High energy costs

Dependence on imported fuel

Constraints on economic competitiveness

Delays in energy transition carry real economic consequences for both governments and citizens.

Progress Over Promises

Dominica’s geothermal launch underscores a fundamental point: measurable outcomes are what ultimately matter.

Energy transformation is not achieved through policy statements alone, but through sustained execution, investment, and delivery.

Final Analysis

Dominica has demonstrated that a small island state can transition from concept to completion in renewable energy development.

With the geothermal plant now operational, the country has positioned itself at the forefront of clean energy adoption in the Caribbean.

The broader region now faces a critical moment—whether to accelerate similar projects and deliver results, or continue navigating prolonged timelines in an increasingly competitive global energy landscape.