Time to Make Llewellyn ‘Sunshine’ Caines an Official Tourism Ambassador of Nevis

Llewellyn “Sunshine” Caines, widely recognized for his iconic beach bar and renowned Killer Bee cocktail, continues to elevate Nevis on the global stage. Recently, Sunshine presented a bottle of his famous Killer Bee to Franck Pelux and Sarah Benahmed, owners of the world-class La Table du Lausanne Palace restaurant in Switzerland, extending a personal invitation for them to visit Nevis. This gesture underscores his dedication to promoting the island, making a strong case for officially designating him a Tourism Ambassador.

Known simply as “Sunshine,” Llewellyn Caines operates the most popular and original beach bar on Nevis. For over 30 years, Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill has attracted both locals and global celebrities, becoming synonymous with the island’s hospitality. His business journey began humbly with $40 in St. Kitts, relocating to Nevis after a hurricane devastated the Four Seasons Resort. Despite numerous setbacks, including hurricanes and fires, Sunshine’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit have made him a cultural icon.

From catering to construction workers to hosting stars like Beyoncé, Oprah, and Michael Douglas, Sunshine’s legacy continues to grow. With his unwavering promotion of Nevis, it’s time the island formally recognizes him for his efforts in attracting international attention and visitors.

Nevis should embrace Sunshine as an official ambassador—his influence and story are already an integral part of the island’s charm.