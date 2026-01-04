MOTTLEY MOVES, DREW MUTES: BARBADOS PM EMERGES AS DE FACTO CARICOM LEADER AS REGION REELS FROM U.S.–VENEZUELA SHOCK

By Times Caribbean Editorial Desk

As the Caribbean confronts one of its most destabilising geopolitical moments in decades—the U.S. military operation in Venezuela and the abduction of President —a striking leadership vacuum has emerged at the very apex of regional governance. While Barbados Prime Minister moved swiftly to steady nerves and project clarity, the region’s sitting CARICOM Chairman, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister , has remained conspicuously silent and largely invisible.

Mottley Acts; Drew Hesitates

Within hours of the shockwaves rippling across the Caribbean, Mottley convened a full-spectrum response in Barbados—meeting with national security officials, tourism authorities, aviation stakeholders, and economic planners. She then stepped before the press to do what leaders do in moments of crisis: explain the national implications, articulate a regional position, and reassure citizens and investors alike.

Her message was measured but firm—acknowledging disruptions to airspace and tourism flows, outlining contingency planning, and situating Barbados’ response within a broader framework. In substance and in optics, Mottley filled the leadership space the Caribbean urgently needed filled.

By contrast, the CARICOM Chairman has not.

The Silence at the Top

At a moment when CARICOM’s voice should be singular, authoritative, and omnipresent, Prime Minister Drew has offered neither a regional press briefing nor a local address outlining the implications for . There has been no televised statement, no video message, no comprehensive press conference—locally or regionally—to explain CARICOM’s posture, the security risks, or the economic fallout.

More troubling is the growing uncertainty about Drew’s physical whereabouts. In a crisis defined by sudden flight disruptions and regional insecurity, the absence of any visible leadership—no podium appearance, no emergency briefing—has fuelled speculation and eroded confidence. Leadership, after all, is not merely about holding a title; it is about presence.

A De Facto Chair Emerges

In the vacuum, Mottley has effectively assumed the mantle of CARICOM leadership. Her actions have projected calm, competence, and command—qualities the region has come to associate with her stewardship during previous global shocks. The result is unmistakable: while Drew holds the chairmanship in name, Mottley is exercising it in practice.

This is not a ceremonial matter. CARICOM’s credibility as a bloc—especially one that proclaims the Caribbean a “zone of peace”—depends on decisive, visible leadership when that peace is threatened. Silence at the top invites confusion below.

Why This Moment Matters

The U.S.–Venezuela crisis is not an abstract foreign policy debate. It affects Caribbean airspace, tourism arrivals, energy security, diaspora safety, and diplomatic alignment with the . Investors, airlines, cruise operators, and ordinary citizens are all looking for guidance. In such moments, the chairman of CARICOM must be first to speak, not last to react.

A Test of Fitness for Regional Leadership

History will likely mark this episode as a defining test. Mottley stepped forward. Drew did not. Whether due to shock, inexperience, or miscalculation, the effect is the same: a perception that the region’s formal leader was overwhelmed at precisely the moment decisive leadership was required.

In geopolitics, perception quickly becomes reality. And right now, the reality across the Caribbean is stark: Mia Mottley is leading. Terrance Drew is missing in action.

For CARICOM, and for a region navigating perilous global waters, that imbalance raises a deeply unsettling question—is the current chair fit for the job when the storm hits?