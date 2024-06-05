Landmark Report Reveals Larger Extent of Loss and Damage in Caribbean

At the Bonn Climate Conference, Climate Analytics Caribbean launched the new report, “A review of loss and damage in the Caribbean (1994 to 2024)”, the first comprehensive analysis of how regional governments are assessing and reporting on loss and damage impacts.

Bonn, Germany, 5th June 2024

On the margins of the Bonn Climate Conference (SB60) in Germany, Climate Analytics Caribbean presented the findings of its newly published report, “A review of loss and damage in the Caribbean (1994 to 2024)”, to an audience of regional heads of delegation, key climate change negotiators, and international stakeholders. The launch took place on Tuesday 4th June, 2024.

The report is the first to provide a systematic overview of how Caribbean countries are framing and reporting on loss and damage through a comprehensive review of national documents submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) over the last thirty years.