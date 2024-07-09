Miss Desnarine Hanley to Represent St. Kitts and Nevis at Miss Jaycees 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis, July 9, 2024 — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be proudly represented by Miss Desnarine Hanley in this year’s Miss Jaycees 2024, slated for July 31st in Antigua. The 61st staging of the Jaycees Queen Show, themed “Beauty Unbroken,” promises an unforgettable experience highlighting the enduring strength, resilience, and inner grace of queens.

The Jaycees Queen Show is more than just a beauty pageant; it celebrates women’s empowerment and self-confidence. Delegates from across the region will compete for the coveted crown across five segments, showcasing their talents, intelligence, and poise.

Miss Desnarine Hanley is set to bring pride and honor to the twin islands as she competes against other talented delegates. The event will be a spectacular display of beauty and grace, with each participant embodying the theme of “Beauty Unbroken.”

Join us in supporting Miss Desnarine Hanley and witness the celebration of resilience and empowerment at the Miss Jaycees 2024 Queen Show.