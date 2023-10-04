Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson Off Island Again as she Takes St. Kitts’ Romance to Canada

****On September 26th, Minister of Tourism for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Marsha Tamika Henderson, along with Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, CEO, and Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, graced the shores of Mississauga, Canada, for an enchanting evening at the Waterside Inn. The event, curated exclusively for travel advisors from Tripcentral.ca, showcased the unparalleled romantic allure of St. Kitts.In her opening address, Minister Henderson expressed heartfelt gratitude to the travel industry for their unwavering support. She emphasized that “Romance is authentic St. Kitts,” urging it to take center stage in travel recommendations. The island, she noted, provides an idyllic backdrop for both first-time and rekindled love affairs, offering couples a tapestry of forgotten sugar mills, verdant landscapes, and postcard-perfect beaches.The occasion also saw the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, uniting with Minister Henderson and her team to celebrate the islands’ rich history and unspoiled beauty. As winter approaches, Minister Henderson encourages travelers to “#VentureDeeper” in St. Kitts and bask in the natural tranquility of Nevis. It’s an invitation to escape the chill of white winds and embrace the warmth of these two paradisiacal islands. Discover the magic that awaits at #StKittsTourism and #NevisNaturally.