“Konris Maynard Off Island Again: Energizing St. Kitts and Nevis’ Future at CSEF 2023 in Jamaica!”

Sensational Headline:

In another bold step towards advancing sustainable energy initiatives, Minister Konris Maynard has jetted off to Kingston, Jamaica, for the 8th Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF), held from November 7th to 9th. At this pivotal event, Minister Maynard presented the perspectives of St. Kitts and Nevis during a crucial session titled “Electrifying the Caribbean – Views on the Roadmap and Strategy.”

Sharing the panel with esteemed colleagues from the Caribbean, including Hon. Kerryne James of Grenada, Hon. Stephenson King of St. Lucia, and Senator Hon. Benarva Browne of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Minister Maynard highlighted the nation’s commitment to sustainable energy.

CSEF 2023, hosted by the CARICOM Secretariat and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), is a vital forum during CARICOM Energy Month, supported financially by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Jamaica Electric Vehicle Association, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

With key discussions on electrification, transport sector advancements, and decarbonization, Minister Maynard and the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation are actively contributing to shaping the Caribbean’s energy future. This engagement will fortify our nation’s efforts as we prepare to unveil a comprehensive Feed-In Tariff and Electric Vehicle Policy.

The delegation includes Mrs. Shaniqua Carey-Brown, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Denasio Frank, Energy Officer in the Energy Unit, and Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC. Their participation is made possible through generous sponsorship by CSEF partners.

Despite facing scrutiny, Minister Maynard and the Drew administration remain committed to propelling St. Kitts and Nevis to the forefront of sustainable energy solutions on the global stage.