Top Class AC Installation Inspires Future Technicians at Tucker Clarke Primary School’s Career Week

Yesterday marked an exciting day at Tucker Clarke Primary School as Career Week kicked off with a bang. Top Class AC Installation and services company took center stage, participating in the Career Development Sessions. The young minds were captivated by discussions on AC & Refrigeration, gaining insights into the tools and techniques essential for efficient task completion.The sessions were personally conducted by the Founder and CEO of Top Class, Mr. Wendell Nanton, adding a personal touch to the learning experience. The students exhibited high levels of enthusiasm and curiosity as they delved into the intricacies of AC installation and maintenance.As Career Week progresses, the children are in for a treat with a lineup of engaging activities designed to fuel their thirst for knowledge. Stay tuned for more inspiring sessions and hands-on experiences as they embark on this educational journey, one step at a time.