‘Mettle and Metal’ Unveils the Groundbreaking Story of Trinidad and Tobago’s Cultural Revolution Through Steelpan Innovation

POS, Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) – The steelpan, a gift to the world from the vibrant people of Trinidad and Tobago, is the focus of a new book, ‘Mettle and Metal – The Birth of Steel Pan Music and the History of Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra’, authored by A. Bukka Rennie.

In this latest literary effort, Rennie takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the origins and innovations that shaped the steelpan into a global symbol of cultural pride and creativity from a profound act of resilience and invention by colonized, oppressed people who used their creative energies to define their nation’s future.

“Mettle and Metal” delves into the roots of the steelpan’s development, highlighting the transformative work of Neville Jules (former captain of the legendary Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra), who moved beyond the rhythmic drumming of the day to create the groundbreaking 4-Note tenor pan and the innovative Tune-Boom. Jules’ efforts paved the way for the formation of a family of pans i.e. tenor, alto, cuatro/guitar and bass; thus setting off a creative explosion.

The story unfolds with the participation of musicians from multiple steel bands, who expanded on these innovations, creating more complex instruments, such the five-bass, 10 and 12 basses, quadrophonic seconds, and more.

A key figure in the book is Lieutenant Joseph Griffith, a Barbadian policeman and professional musician, whose leadership and contributions to the Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra (TASPO) helped shape the chromatic tuning that would become crucial to steelpan music.

A. Bukka Rennie who is an award-winning author and columnist has brought this vital story to a global audience and aspires not only to have ‘Mettle and Metal’ become an international bestseller, but for it to resonate with readers of all ages who are passionate about cultural heritage, musical innovation, and the fight for freedom.

Regarding his motivation behind this latest publication, he shared, “ I wrote the book to hopefully elucidate the story to the entire world as passionately and as vividly as it was told to me. The sociology of invention is what stands out in the details of All Stars’ involvement in the process. How and why are people driven spontaneously to invent new ways and new things and in so doing serve to define social transformation.”

Today, the steel pan is celebrated as Trinidad and Tobago’s national instrument, with the United Nations declaring August 11th as International Steel Pan Day. The instrument’s cultural significance continues to grow, as it is poised to replace colonial symbols on T&T’s Coat of Arms.

This deeply researched book offers a unique perspective on the development of steelpan, making it an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the intersection of music, culture, and societal change.

About the Author

A. Bukka Rennie has been an award-winning published author and columnist since 1969, having written extensively on topics related to history, culture, and social development. He has a remarkable personal history, including a pivotal role in the Sir George Williams University protest in Montreal, Canada, in 1969, which led to his imprisonment and subsequent pardon more than 50 years later.

With numerous accolades and national literary awards including UNESCO awards for literary excellence, the author brings a unique and insightful voice to his work.

Previous publications include ‘Who is Basil Davis?’ – (1972 UNESCO – Essay – International 1st Prize Award., ‘The Lyrics & The Licks – Re-brand the PNM’ (1996),“The Thunder of My Name” (2014), Remembering And Understanding CLR James (2017) among others.

