Memorial Service Set for Former CDB President Dr. William Warren Smith in Barbados

Regional Leaders, Staff and Family to Gather in Tribute at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, February 18, 2026 (0293/2026) — Barbados will pause in solemn reflection on Thursday as colleagues, regional leaders, family members and friends gather to honour the life and legacy of former Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President, Dr. William Warren Smith.

A Memorial Service for Dr. Smith will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge in Christ Church, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Scores of present and former CDB employees based in Barbados are expected to attend the service, joining family and well-wishers to celebrate a man widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most influential development leaders.

In a statement, CDB confirmed that its offices in Barbados will be closed on Thursday as a mark of respect.

A Leader Who Shaped Regional Development

Dr. Smith, who served as President of the Caribbean Development Bank from 2011 to 2021, leaves behind a legacy deeply interwoven with the economic and social advancement of small island developing states across the region.

Under his tenure, CDB strengthened its institutional standing, expanded innovative financing solutions tailored to the Caribbean’s unique vulnerabilities, and reinforced its reputation as a trusted regional partner.

Tributes pouring in from governors, directors, and former executives across member states describe him as:

A visionary strategist

A steadfast regional partner

A disciplined institutional builder

A leader of empathy and intellectual rigour

From post-disaster recovery initiatives to climate-resilient infrastructure financing, Dr. Smith’s leadership was pivotal in mobilising resources during some of the Caribbean’s most challenging periods.

A Regional Architect of Resilience

Former colleagues have emphasized that Dr. Smith understood that CDB was more than a financial institution — it was, in their words, “a regional grown institution, mandated to help and support the people of the region.”

He championed collaboration, mutual respect, and inclusiveness within the Bank, fostering a professional culture grounded in accountability and regional solidarity.

His work following catastrophic events such as Hurricane Maria underscored his commitment to resilience-building and responsive development financing, particularly for vulnerable states navigating climate shocks and fiscal pressures.

Barbados: The Institutional Home

As the headquarters of the Caribbean Development Bank, Barbados holds particular significance in Dr. Smith’s professional life. It was here that policy decisions were crafted, development strategies shaped, and partnerships forged that would ripple across the wider Caribbean.

Thursday’s memorial service is expected to be both intimate and regionally significant — a moment for the Bank’s community and Caribbean stakeholders to reflect on a decade of transformative leadership.

A Lasting Legacy

Dr. William Warren Smith is remembered not only for strengthening the Bank’s financial standing and credit reputation, but for elevating its moral and developmental mission.

His life’s work contributed to:

Advancing regional cooperation

Supporting education and social development

Financing climate-resilient infrastructure

Strengthening institutional governance

As Barbados prepares to host the memorial service, the wider Caribbean reflects on a leader whose influence extended far beyond balance sheets and boardrooms.

A life of service.

A legacy of impact.

The region gathers to remember.