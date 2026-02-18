Former Beauty Queen Jackiema Flemming Appointed Corporate Communications Manager at SKELEC

FROM PAGEANT STAGE TO POWER GRID STRATEGY

Miss Black International Ambassador Jackiema Flemming Takes the Helm as SKELEC’s New Corporate Communications Manager

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — February 18, 2026 — In a move that fuses poise with professionalism and pageantry with policy, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) has announced the appointment of Ms. Jackiema Flemming as its new Corporate Communications Manager — a rising powerhouse whose résumé spans international ambassadorship, strategic marketing, and executive-level communications.

And yes — this is the same Jackiema Flemming who once dazzled regional audiences as Former Miss University of the Virgin Islands, Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, and a Former Ms. St. Kitts Contestant.

Now, she adds another title to her growing legacy:

Miss Black International Ambassador.

Beauty, Brains — and Brand Strategy

SKELEC, in its official release, described Ms. Flemming as a communications professional with a “strong background in strategic communications, marketing, and brand management,” bringing experience across both the financial and higher education sectors.

A graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) with a degree in Marketing, Ms. Flemming has complemented her academic credentials with specialized certifications in media sales and audience analytics — signaling a data-driven, modern approach to public engagement.

Her portfolio includes:

Leading communications projects

Coordinating public-facing campaigns

Supporting executive messaging

Strengthening brand positioning in complex organisational environments

Designing stakeholder engagement strategies

Advancing transparency in corporate communications

In short: this is not ceremonial prestige — it is strategic precision.

A Strategic Appointment at a Critical Time

SKELEC’s appointment comes amid heightened public discourse surrounding energy reliability, infrastructure modernization, renewable transitions, and customer engagement across the Federation.

Communications in the utility sector are no longer transactional. They are transformational.

Customers demand:

Real-time transparency

Clear outage reporting

Policy clarity

Community engagement

Customer-centered messaging

By appointing Ms. Flemming, SKELEC signals a pivot toward professionalized, structured, and brand-aligned communication.

As Corporate Communications Manager, she will oversee:

Internal and external communications strategy

Stakeholder engagement frameworks

Brand development initiatives

Public information campaigns

Executive messaging alignment

The company stated it looks forward to her contributions “as SKELEC continues to strengthen operational excellence, community engagement, and service delivery across the Federation.”

The Evolution of Modern Leadership

For some observers, Ms. Flemming’s journey from pageant ambassador to corporate strategist reflects a broader evolution in Caribbean leadership pipelines.

Pageantry, once narrowly viewed through an aesthetic lens, has increasingly produced articulate, media-trained, policy-aware professionals capable of navigating public platforms with precision.

Ms. Flemming embodies that shift.

Her collaborative approach, clarity of communication, and commitment to transparency position her as a bridge between technical operations and public perception — a crucial role in a utility environment where trust equals stability.

Symbolism and Substance

Her appointment also carries symbolic weight.

A young, accomplished Caribbean woman stepping into a strategic communications role within a national utility company represents more than career progression — it reflects generational renewal and expanding leadership diversity in critical sectors.

In a region where energy reform and public accountability dominate national conversations, the face and voice of corporate messaging matter.

SKELEC appears to have chosen a communicator who understands both narrative and nuance.

What Comes Next?

The real test will not be headlines — but execution.

Will SKELEC’s communication evolve into:

Faster customer updates?

Proactive engagement campaigns?

Enhanced digital transparency?

Data-informed public outreach?

If Ms. Flemming’s track record is any indication, stakeholders can expect a blend of diplomacy, analytics, and polished messaging.

From international ambassador to national brand steward, Jackiema Flemming’s trajectory continues to expand.

The spotlight may have shifted from stage lights to strategy sessions — but the presence remains commanding.

The power grid just gained a communications strategist.

And the Federation is watching.