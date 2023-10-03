MAX ROMEO TAKES ON GIANTS: $15 MILLION LAWSUIT ROCKS MUSIC INDUSTRY

In a seismic legal battle, reggae legend Maxwell Smith, famously known as “Max Romeo,” has launched a staggering $15 million lawsuit against industry giants UMG Recordings and Polygram Publishing, Inc. The lawsuit centers around unpaid royalties on 19 iconic songs, including classics like “War Ina Babylon,” “Step Forward,” and his monumental hit “Chase The Devil” – a track immortalized by Kanye West, Jay-Z, and featured prominently in the Grand Theft Auto gaming franchise.The heart of the dispute lies in royalties stemming from Romeo’s seminal 9-track album “War Ina Babylon” (1976) and his equally groundbreaking 10-track “Reconstruction” (1977). Collaborating with the late Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Romeo utilized Perry’s Black Ark Studio and The Upsetters, Perry’s house band, under a recording contract inked with Island Records, then under the stewardship of industry titan Christopher Blackwell.Furthermore, Romeo entered a songwriter agreement with Island Music, which pledged a substantial 25% and 50% in royalties from both recordings and compositions. Shockingly, Romeo contends that since 1976, UMG and Polygram, who gained control of Island Records and Island Music through a series of acquisitions and mergers, have systematically neglected their obligation to compensate him appropriately.Addressing the matter, Romeo states, “I have never been paid, I can’t say much about it. It is being taken care of…so I don’t want to talk too much about the subject. Maybe in a couple of months from now, you can call me back, and we can discuss it openly, so hopefully it will be resolved.” (Source: DancehallMag)This lawsuit not only raises profound questions about artist rights and the responsibilities of industry giants but also underscores the critical need for transparent and equitable compensation within the music industry. The outcome of this legal showdown is poised to reverberate across the music world and beyond.#MaxRomeo #Lawsuit #UMG #Polygram #ReggaeInSeattle