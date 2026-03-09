Maritime Trailblazer Denise Baptiste Honoured with Prestigious Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Award

Headline:



St. Kitts and Nevis — March 8, 2026 — Respected maritime professional Mrs. Denise Baptiste has been named the first recipient in St. Kitts of the Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Award, recognising her decades of outstanding leadership and contribution to the maritime and shipping industry.

Mrs. Baptiste’s selection celebrates a remarkable 37-year career at S.L. Horsford & Company, including 23 years as Shipping Manager, where she played a pivotal role in strengthening shipping operations and maritime logistics within the Federation.

In her nomination, Tricia Greaux praised Mrs. Baptiste’s professionalism, integrity and influence within the industry.

“Mrs. Baptiste embodies the essence of a BEACON. She leads with quiet confidence, integrity and unwavering professionalism. She has served as a SHEro to me, and I am proud and honoured that she is the first Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Awardee for St. Kitts.”

During her tenure, Mrs. Baptiste oversaw the local operations of major international shipping lines Geest Line and King Ocean Services (formerly Bernuth Lines). Her responsibilities included vessel scheduling, cargo logistics, customs coordination, regulatory compliance, and maintaining critical relationships with port authorities and international partners.

Her leadership helped ensure efficient vessel turnaround, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability, strengthening the systems that support commerce and economic stability in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Importantly, Mrs. Baptiste also broke new ground as the first local female Shipping Manager in St. Kitts, emerging as a pioneer in what has traditionally been a male-dominated sector. Through discipline, expertise and determination, she proved that excellence in maritime leadership is defined by competence and integrity.

Beyond her operational achievements, Mrs. Baptiste built strong partnerships with customs officials, port authorities, freight agents and regional maritime stakeholders. Even following her retirement in 2025, she remains a respected voice within the maritime community, with many industry professionals continuing to seek her advice and mentorship.

The Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Award was launched in partnership with the Department of Gender Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis to recognise women whose leadership has significantly shaped the Blue Economy and ocean governance sectors.

The award was introduced as part of International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations, with two BEACON Awards being presented across the Federation to honour women whose contributions have illuminated pathways for others to follow.

For many in the maritime sector, Denise Baptiste’s legacy stands as a shining example of dedication, professionalism and trailblazing leadership, proving that steadfast commitment can leave a lasting imprint on an entire industry.