Energy, Diplomacy and Opportunity: Minister Konris Maynard Leads SKN Delegation to Taiwan for Major Green Energy Talks





TAIPEI, Taiwan (SKN Times) — Saint Kitts and Nevis’ push toward renewable energy and sustainable development took a significant diplomatic step forward this week as Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. Konris Maynard led an eight-member delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for high-level talks on energy transition, climate cooperation, and sustainable development.

The delegation, which also includes Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, arrived in Taipei on Monday for a week-long technical mission aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two long-standing diplomatic allies.

According to officials in Taiwan, the delegation will meet with Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung and attend an official banquet hosted by Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi, underscoring the continued importance Taiwan places on its partnership with Saint Kitts and Nevis.

During their visit, the SKN delegation will hold strategic discussions with Taiwan’s Ministry of the Environment, the Energy Administration, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, focusing on key issues such as the energy transition, carbon credit cooperation, circular economy initiatives, and sustainable development planning.

A major highlight of the mission came with the signing of an Implementing Arrangement for the St. Kitts and Nevis Green Energy Transition Demonstration Project with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The project will support the development of a microgrid at the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) Transmission and Distribution facility, incorporating solar photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage technology, and advanced energy management and monitoring platforms.

The initiative will also include grid simulation exercises and technical training, aimed at strengthening local capacity and helping modernize the Federation’s electricity infrastructure.

Minister Maynard described the agreement as another important step in advancing the country’s sustainable energy ambitions.

“This project will help us build a more resilient, modern and sustainable electricity system while generating valuable operational data to support national renewable initiatives such as the SOLARISE Programme,” Maynard said.

The demonstration project will be implemented by the Taiwan Technical Mission led by Mr. Alex Lai, working in collaboration with the government’s Energy Unit and SKELEC.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry noted that Saint Kitts and Nevis remains one of Taiwan’s most consistent diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, frequently advocating for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations.

Over the years, cooperation between the two nations has expanded across sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, tourism, and technology, helping to promote mutual development.

The delegation’s visit continues until Saturday and is expected to further deepen the strategic partnership as Saint Kitts and Nevis accelerates its transition toward renewable energy, climate resilience, and a sustainable island economy.