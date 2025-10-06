AZARD GUMBS HONOURS EDUCATORS : PAM Deputy Leader Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Teachers During Appreciation Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 6, 2025 – Attorney-at-Law and People’s Action Movement (PAM) Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs has extended warm appreciation to educators across the nation in celebration of Teachers’ Appreciation Week, recognizing their invaluable contribution to nation-building and youth development.

In a heartfelt social media post, Gumbs shared that his Constituency Four team took time to celebrate the teachers of Verchilds High School and Tyrrell Williams Primary School — two institutions that he praised for their pivotal role in “shaping young minds and strengthening our community.”

“ Happy Teachers’ Appreciation Week!

This week our Constituency Four team took time to celebrate the dedicated teachers of Verchilds High School and Tyrrell Williams Primary School — two institutions that continue to shape young minds and strengthen our community.

As a small token of appreciation our group baked a cake and shared it with the teachers to say thank you for your hard work, patience and unwavering commitment to our children’s success.

Your impact reaches far beyond the classroom. You are building the future of our nation one student at a time. We see you, we appreciate you and we celebrate you! ”

Gumbs’ gesture has been widely praised as a sincere show of gratitude to the teaching fraternity, especially at a time when educators continue to go above and beyond in challenging circumstances. His message reflects a growing recognition of teachers as the backbone of national progress, responsible for nurturing not only academic excellence but also the values and character of future generations.

By personally joining his team to deliver the tokens of appreciation, Gumbs reinforced his reputation as a community-centered leader who believes in service, humility, and human connection — values he says remain “at the heart of true representation.”