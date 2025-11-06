MADURO SOUNDS THE ALARM: “UNITED FOR PEACE — DON’T LET AMERICA START A WAR IN THE CARIBBEAN”



Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro delivers a dramatic appeal for regional unity, warning that foreign military presence near his nation’s shores threatens peace in the Caribbean.

A NEW STORM GATHERS OVER THE CARIBBEAN

Caracas, Venezuela — What began as a routine U.S. naval mission in the southern Caribbean has now triggered one of the most intense diplomatic flare-ups in years.

In an impassioned televised address from the Cara Al Río Commune in Miranda State, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called for Caribbean solidarity, urging the people of Trinidad and Tobago to reject what he described as “American interference and provocation.”

“Let us unite for peace. Do not allow anyone to turn the Caribbean into a war zone,” Maduro urged, in a speech broadcast live across Venezuela and the region.

The appeal — direct, emotional, and strategic — has once again placed Trinidad and Tobago at the center of a regional tug-of-war between Washington and Caracas.

THE USS GRAVELY’S ARRIVAL SPARKS CONTROVERSY

Tensions escalated following the arrival of the USS Gravely, a U.S. Navy destroyer that docked in Port of Spain earlier this week.

According to U.S. officials, the visit is part of a joint security initiative designed to strengthen maritime cooperation and combat drug trafficking.

But in Caracas, the optics have been interpreted very differently. Venezuelan leaders view the docking as a symbolic threat — a show of military power near their territorial waters and an attempt to intimidate the Maduro administration.

“From Delta Amacuro to Nueva Esparta, our people rise with one message — peace, not war,” Maduro declared, invoking images of unity and resilience.

Across Venezuela, pro-government rallies have been staged in coastal cities, with citizens waving national flags and calling for Caribbean solidarity against “foreign aggression.”

“BROTHERS, NOT ENEMIES”: MADURO’S REGIONAL OUTREACH

In a rare moment of direct diplomacy aimed not at governments but at people, Maduro appealed to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, invoking cultural and historical bonds that stretch across the Gulf of Paria.

“We share the same waters, the same history, and the same struggles,” he said. “Let no one divide us. The Caribbean must stay united.”

Analysts view the message as a deliberate attempt to build grassroots support within the region, bypassing official channels and appealing to Caribbean identity. The Venezuelan president framed his message not as anti-Trinidadian, but as pro-Caribbean unity.

GROWING DIPLOMATIC STRAIN

The fallout from Maduro’s remarks was immediate. Venezuelan officials close to the ruling Socialist Party (PSUV) have openly criticized the government of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, accusing it of siding with the United States at the expense of regional independence.

Although both governments have refrained from confirming any break in diplomatic relations, sources in Caracas suggest that official communications between the two capitals have slowed significantly in recent days.

Political observers describe the situation as one of “deep freeze,” with the possibility of a full diplomatic rupture if tensions continue to rise.

WASHINGTON’S STRATEGIC FOOTPRINT AND THE SHIFTING BALANCE

Behind the diplomatic drama lies a broader struggle for influence. For decades, Trinidad and Tobago maintained a neutral stance, balancing its role as a trading partner with Venezuela and a security partner with the United States.

That delicate equilibrium now appears to be shifting. The presence of a U.S. warship so close to Venezuelan waters, analysts say, reflects Washington’s renewed focus on the Caribbean as part of its broader strategy to contain political instability and secure energy routes.

“Trinidad’s cooperation with the U.S. is understandable from a security standpoint,” said a regional affairs expert. “But for Venezuela, it feels like encirclement — and for the rest of the Caribbean, it raises fears of becoming a pawn in a bigger game.”

MADURO’S MESSAGE AND THE BATTLE FOR REGIONAL INFLUENCE

Maduro’s rhetoric — fiery, patriotic, and rooted in anti-imperialist themes — seeks to recast Venezuela as the guardian of Caribbean peace and sovereignty.

Supporters say the call reflects a genuine desire to prevent external military involvement in the region. Critics argue it is also a way for the embattled leader to rally domestic support and redirect attention from Venezuela’s ongoing economic challenges.

“Maduro’s strength has always been his ability to transform crisis into narrative,” noted a Caracas-based journalist. “He’s framing this as a fight between independence and foreign control — a message that still resonates deeply across the Caribbean.”

A REGION AT A CROSSROADS

As military vessels, diplomatic protests, and media statements swirl across the Caribbean, the region’s leaders face a critical test: can the Caribbean remain a Zone of Peace, or is it sliding toward renewed superpower rivalry?

For now, the Gulf of Paria stands as both a geographical and symbolic divide — between two nations with intertwined histories and two competing visions for the region’s future.

What happens next will depend not only on the decisions made in Port of Spain and Caracas, but on whether the broader Caribbean can assert its collective voice in defense of peace, sovereignty, and diplomacy.

THE TIMES CARIBBEAN VIEW: CHOOSING PEACE OVER POLARIZATION

President Maduro’s appeal carries a reminder that the Caribbean’s destiny has always depended on unity over division. As global powers test their influence, the region’s small states must remain vigilant and assertive in safeguarding their independence.

The Caribbean’s strength lies not in choosing sides but in defending peace as a shared value — a lesson learned from history and now, perhaps, being tested again.

Whether this moment becomes a turning point or a flashpoint will depend on the region’s leaders — and the wisdom with which they navigate the rising tides of global politics.

