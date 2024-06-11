Macmillan Education Caribbean announces upcoming webinar with science expert Debbie Roberts

This June, Macmillan Education Caribbean will be running an exciting new webinar with author and science expert Debbie Roberts.

The session, entitled YES Competition: The Benefits of Science Enquiry and Blended Learning Methods, will take place on Wednesday 26th June. It will introduce this year’s ‘Young Environmental Scientists’ (YES) Caribbean Competition, which launches this September.

In the session, primary cross-curricular and science expert Debbie Roberts is expected to delve into the benefits of science-based enquiry and blended learning methods. She will also discuss the development of working scientifically, through projects both inside and outside of the classroom, exploring how the YES competition can be used to support this.

More information on the YES competition will be provided following the webinar. Attendees will receive a certificate of attendance and the session will be available on-demand in the following weeks on Macmillan Education Caribbean channels.

The session will be run by science expert Debbie Roberts on Wednesday 26th June at 13:00 GMT (EST: 07:00 / AST: 08:00).

The registration link for the webinar is here.

Follow the campaign on Macmillan Education Caribbean’s social channels or visit the website for more information.

