LOUD 26 Conference Successfully Concludes in St. Kitts After Three Days of HR Leadership, Workforce Innovation and Cultural Engagement

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The LOUD 26 Conference has successfully concluded in St. Kitts after three days of high-level presentations, professional development sessions, cultural showcases, networking activities and destination experiences designed to strengthen human resource leadership and workplace transformation across the region.

Held from May 28 to May 30, the conference brought together HR professionals, business leaders, facilitators, speakers and delegates for an engaging programme focused on the future of work, employee engagement, compensation design, neurodiversity, leadership development, technology, multigenerational teams and workforce resilience.

Day One opened with the National Anthem, prayer, and official welcomes from Mr. Laurie Louard, LOUD Committee Chairman, and Mrs. Sonia Edwards, President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Association of HR Professionals. The opening declaration was delivered by Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment & Labour, and Urban Development.

A major highlight of the opening day was the keynote address by Cavelle Joseph-St. Omer under the theme “Harvest of Inspiration.” The day also featured performances by the Spirit Drummers led by Roy Gumbs, alongside sessions on leveraging neurodiversity, recruiting and retaining neurodiverse talent, building stronger teams under pressure, and a Gen Z and Gen Alpha panel discussion titled “The Places We Want To Work.”

Day Two continued the momentum with a packed agenda centered on next-generation compensation design, employee engagement and organizational excellence. Sessions included presentations by Dr. Valda Henry on purpose and pay, Keenan Falconer on the economics of pay, Donald Gaule on rewards that motivate, and a dynamic fireside chat examining what is working, what is not, and what comes next in workplace engagement.

The second day also featured a panel discussion on “From Data to Development: Using HR Technology to Unlock Employee Potential,” moderated by Mr. Laurie M. Louard, followed by a keynote address from Raphael Saul titled “Experience That Inspires.” The day concluded with an evening networking event featuring live band entertainment and flag night celebrations.

On Day Three, delegates participated in a wellness moment, the W.R.A.P. session, and a curated St. Kitts and Nevis cultural and heritage itinerary. The programme included site visits to Caribelle Batik, Brimstone Hill Fortress, Timothy Hill, Reggae Beach, Oualie Pier, Artisan Village, the Alexander Hamilton Museum, Bath Hotel and Hot Springs, and Pinney’s Beach.

The final day gave participants an opportunity to experience the natural beauty, history, hospitality and cultural richness of the Federation while continuing to build professional relationships beyond the conference room.

The successful staging of LOUD 26 in St. Kitts is being viewed as another important boost for conference tourism, professional networking and regional human resource development. The event not only provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on the evolving workplace but also showcased St. Kitts and Nevis as a destination capable of hosting impactful regional gatherings that combine learning, leadership and authentic Caribbean experience.

With its strong blend of professional insight, cultural immersion and regional collaboration, LOUD 26 closed on a positive note, leaving delegates inspired, connected and better equipped to help shape the future of work across the Caribbean.