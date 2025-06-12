Gone Too Soon: Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Passes Away at 52 After Six-Year Battle with Breast Cancer





LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 — Television personality and former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis has died at the age of 52 following a courageous six-year battle with stage 4 breast cancer, TMZ reports. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her sister in a Facebook post, revealing that Lewis passed away peacefully in hospice care at her home in Los Angeles.

Lewis, who rose to fame in the late 1990s as one of MTV’s most beloved on-air hosts, had been privately fighting her cancer diagnosis for years. In 2020, she shared with fans on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with stage III breast cancer—an illness she initially kept secret from the public. In her post, she admitted she had avoided regular mammograms due to a fear of radiation, a decision she would later come to regret.

By October 2024, Lewis revealed that her cancer had metastasized to stage IV. She also disclosed that she had declined doctors’ advice to undergo a double mastectomy at the time of her diagnosis. Instead, she pursued a more holistic, non-traditional path, believing her body could heal itself.

“My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body,” Lewis said in a vulnerable and emotional video message. “I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made. I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. . . . I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this.”

A powerful voice and role model for young people during her years at MTV, Ananda Lewis later went on to host her own daytime talk show and was known for her advocacy work, particularly around education, self-love, and women’s health.

Her legacy as a trailblazer in entertainment and a deeply introspective truth-teller in her personal life will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Ananda Lewis.

Your voice touched millions. Your journey will continue to inspire.