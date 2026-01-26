LEAVES OF PROGRESS, ROOTS OF FAILURE: Antigua, SVG and Jamaica Power Ahead in Global Cannabis Industry While St. Kitts–Nevis Remains Stuck at Square One

By SKN Times Investigative Desk

While the scent of progress hangs thick in the Caribbean air, St. Kitts and Nevis appears unable—or unwilling—to inhale.

Across the region, countries like , , and are steadily carving out their place in the global cannabis economy—experimenting, exporting, researching, regulating, and, crucially, earning. Meanwhile, in , the industry remains little more than a paper exercise: a cannabis authority with a bloated 16-member board, two CEOs since launch, and virtually nothing to show for it.

No exports.

No functional local industry.

No meaningful research pipeline.

No clarity for citizens.

What St. Kitts and Nevis does have, however, is a growing cloud of unanswered questions—and a rising number of cannabis-related arrests after so-called decriminalisation.

“Rub the leaf and inhale the fragrance”

On a farm at Pineapple Road in rural Antigua, master cultivator Michaelus Tracey gently crushes a cannabis leaf between his fingers.

“Rub the leaf and inhale the fragrance,” he says.

The musky aroma from one strain is entirely different from the citrusy notes of another. To the untrained eye, the neatly ordered rows of flowering cannabis plants appear identical. But Tracey, like many in the region, understands what St. Kitts and Nevis seems not to: cannabis is not just a plant—it is science, agriculture, medicine, and commerce combined.

Nine distinct strains are grown on that Antiguan farm alone. Each has undergone intense trials to produce different flavour profiles, effects, and medicinal benefits—from pain relief to anxiety reduction to increased energy. Antigua’s climate, legal framework, and political will have combined to turn theory into practice.

St. Kitts and Nevis, by contrast, has barely moved beyond speeches.

A decade of momentum—except in Basseterre

Jamaica decriminalised recreational cannabis use and legalised medical production and sale nearly a decade ago. Antigua followed in 2018. SVG has aggressively positioned itself as a serious medicinal cannabis player with export ambitions and regional credibility.

Across the Caribbean today, legally registered cannabis farms, dispensaries, and lounges operate openly. Locals and tourists alike can access cannabis with medical authorisation cards. Universities are preparing research programmes. Export frameworks—though still constrained by US federal law—are actively being developed.

Yet St. Kitts and Nevis, despite passing decriminalisation legislation and establishing a Cannabis Authority, has failed to translate law into livelihoods.

Decriminalisation in name, confusion in practice

Perhaps the most damning indictment of the St. Kitts–Nevis approach is this: arrests for cannabis possession appear to have increased in recent years, even after decriminalisation.

What, then, was actually decriminalised?

Citizens remain unclear about thresholds, enforcement practices, and police discretion. Small-scale users, particularly young men, continue to face prosecution, while no viable legal market exists to absorb growers, entrepreneurs, or researchers.

The result is a policy contradiction bordering on hypocrisy: a decriminalised substance that still leads to criminal records, fines, and harassment—without any of the economic upside promised to the public.

“Decriminalisation isn’t good enough”

Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, former chair of CARICOM’s Regional Commission on Marijuana, has been blunt: decriminalisation alone is a half-measure.

“We should just make it legal but regulated,” she argues.

According to Antoine, the Caribbean has long been a global leader in cannabis knowledge and strains, but the region’s potential was suffocated by decades of “war on drugs” ideology. Where Antigua, Jamaica, and SVG are now trying—sometimes imperfectly—to reverse that damage, St. Kitts and Nevis appears paralysed by bureaucracy and indecision.

Boards, CEOs—and zero results

Since its launch, the Cannabis Authority in St. Kitts and Nevis has cycled through two CEOs and maintained a 16-member board—yet produced no meaningful industry outcomes.

No export-ready farms.

No dispensary ecosystem.

No public research partnerships.

No training pipeline for former illicit growers.

In Antigua, illegal growers were invited into a free six-week course to transition into the legal market. Twenty-two have already graduated. Some are moving toward medicinal businesses. In St. Kitts and Nevis, illicit growers are still treated primarily as criminals, not potential stakeholders.

Social justice missed—again

Across the region, cannabis reform has also been tied to social justice, particularly for Rastafarian communities historically persecuted for sacramental use.

Antigua formally apologised to Rastafarians, granted sacramental cultivation rights, and moved to expunge old records. St. Kitts and Nevis, despite its own Rastafarian history and cultural claims, has taken no comparable bold steps.

The wounds of past harassment remain open, and reform—where it exists—feels cosmetic rather than transformative.

A global industry passing SKN by

The global cannabis industry is worth tens of billions of dollars and growing. Climate, geography, and cultural familiarity give the Caribbean a natural advantage. Antigua, Jamaica, and SVG are positioning themselves—slowly but deliberately—for that future.

St. Kitts and Nevis, meanwhile, risks becoming a case study in how not to do reform: laws without markets, boards without strategy, decriminalisation without freedom, and authority without accountability.

Until the federation moves beyond press releases and political posturing, the question remains unavoidable:

How can a country decriminalise cannabis, create a massive regulatory authority, and still go absolutely nowhere?

The leaves are there.

The climate is there.

The regional blueprint is clear.

But in St. Kitts and Nevis, progress remains stubbornly out of reach—unlit, unharvested, and unrealised.