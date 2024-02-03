Land Ownership Scandal Exposed: Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Reveals Shocking Political Harassment and Victimization of Thousands Allocated Lands Under Team Unity

Basseterre,St.Kitts (February 3rd, 2024):-In a jaw-dropping revelation, the 3rd Prime Minister and Leader of the PLP, Dr. Hon. Timothh Harris, delivered a compelling address at the PLP Press Conference on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. His opening remarks sent shockwaves through the nation as he exposed a disturbing saga of political harassment and corruption surrounding land ownership.Under the previous Team Unity administration, thousands of citizens and residents eagerly accepted land offers from the Ministry of Sustainable Development. However, the current Drew administration, in a shocking turn of events, has been accused of withholding land purchases, leaving citizens in limbo for nearly 17 months.Dr. Harris passionately expressed his concern, revealing that individuals who had already surveyed their assigned lots and made down payments are now caught in a bureaucratic nightmare. Allegations suggest that the government officials, under the Drew administration, are engaged in a nefarious scheme to reclaim these lots and reallocate them to supporters of the Labour Party – a move deemed illegal and morally reprehensible.”This is illegal, wrong, and should be resisted,” warned Dr. Harris, urging affected citizens not to succumb to misinformation disseminated by political appointees in the Ministry. He advised seeking legal counsel to fight for justice against the alleged land-grabbing tactics orchestrated by the government.The Prime Minister didn’t mince words when he accused the administration of deception, dishonesty, and corruption. “Too much harm is being done by this government. Too much victimization. It is time for a resistance movement to emerge against the abuse of human rights, victimization, discrimination, and unfairness,” he declared.As the nation grapples with these startling revelations, the call for a united front against the perceived injustices is gaining momentum. Dr. Harris’s powerful and poignant address has ignited a spark, prompting affected citizens to consider their options within the bounds of the law to bring about change.The land ownership scandal, as exposed by Dr. Harris, has cast a dark shadow over the political landscape, leaving citizens to ponder the future of their property rights and the integrity of the government. The nation watches closely as the drama unfolds, eagerly awaiting responses from both sides of the political divide.