Housing Scandal Revealed: PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Exposes PM Drew Government’s Dubious Dealings with ‘East Coast Housing’

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 3rd, 2024):- In a riveting and explosive revelation at the monthly press conference, PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris thrust the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Housing program into the spotlight, unraveling shocking details about its implementation by a Trinidad-based company, ‘East Coast Housing.’ Dr. Harris left no room for ambiguity as he voiced the concerns echoing among citizens regarding this dubious venture.”Our housing program must utilize tried and tested solutions,” asserted Dr. Harris emphatically, calling for a departure from untested methodologies. He passionately advocated for local contractors to spearhead the housing transformation, challenging the government to subject the contract involving NHC, the government, and ‘East Coast Housing’ to public scrutiny.The bombshell dropped when Dr. Harris disclosed that the government had guaranteed a staggering loan of over $150 million for the project. Accusing the government of hypocrisy and dishonesty in concealing vital details, he criticized the exorbitant prices and questionable quality of the homes. Prices quoted by the developer, Dr. Harris revealed, did not include the cost of land, potentially adding an additional $20,000 to the property’s full cost.By law, the NHC is mandated to serve low-income earners, raising the pressing question posed by Dr. Harris: who among the target group can afford these overpriced homes? The unveiled prices for the houses alone, coupled with the alleged lack of transparency, have ignited public outrage and fueled suspicions about the government’s integrity.”Why would this government enter into an arrangement with an unknown foreign company, allowing itself to be outsmarted into signing off on a public sector housing contract exceeding $600 million? Something is fundamentally wrong with this deal, and our people will undoubtedly be worse off for it,” concluded Dr. Harris, leaving the nation clamoring for accountability and answers.