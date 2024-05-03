DOCTOR SHAWN RICHARDS ! Former Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards Earns Doctorate in Creative Leadership

Former Deputy Prime Minister and former Leader of the Peoples Action Movement, Hon. Shawn Richards, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey, earning his Doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands. Dr. Richards completed his Ph.D. in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change (CLIC), a program accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in the United States.The Ph.D. program focuses on equipping students with the skills to drive positive change within organizations by emphasizing leadership and creativity. Through extensive study and creative problem-solving, students are prepared to apply advanced knowledge in various leadership roles, including governmental, non-governmental, and academic institutions.Collaborating with Buffalo State University, Dr. Richards also received a diploma from Buffalo State for CLC. His achievement marks a significant accomplishment in his academic and professional journey, reflecting his dedication to personal growth and commitment to driving innovative change. Congratulations to Dr. Shawn Richards on this remarkable achievement! He is set to officially graduate next week, further solidifying his status as an esteemed leader and scholar.