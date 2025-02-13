Rebuilding Trust: The Path to Unity and Progress in St. Kitts and Nevis—A Call for Political Reflection, Forgiveness, and Renewed Commitment to the People’s Mandate





The electorate of St. Kitts and Nevis spoke with clarity and conviction in both the 2015 and 2020 general elections. Their choice was a Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government—an alliance that symbolized unity, stability, and progress. However, the premature dissolution of this highly productive coalition marked a profound breach of trust, one that reverberated through subsequent political events.

At its core, the Team Unity government was more than a coalition of convenience. It was a vision for collective governance and shared responsibility, endorsed by the people in two consecutive elections. Any move to fracture that alliance—whether by individuals or entities—was a betrayal of the electorate’s trust. It is no surprise, therefore, that all variations of Team Unity including the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), and excluding the People’s Labour Party (PLP) were soundly rejected. None of these iterations captured the essence of what the people voted for.

Equally troubling was the decision to force an early election. The public did not call for it, nor did they express a desire for any reconfiguration of the coalition. This action reflected a fundamental misreading of the electorate’s desires, one that ultimately led to political fragmentation and confusion.

Political mandates are sacred in any democracy. They reflect the will of the people, and honoring that trust is paramount. The dissolution of Team Unity serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that follow when elected leaders prioritize internal party disputes over the electorate’s mandate.

Criticism of Dr. Harris’ leadership is not unexpected in political discourse after all he was the leader, but scrutiny cannot be one-sided. PAM and CCM must also be held accountable for their role in the breakdown of Team Unity. When they withdrew from the alliance, they subverted the collective trust placed in them by the people. The question that must be asked is this: did they act in the best interest of the nation, or did internal political ambitions take precedence over electoral loyalty? You be the judge !

Political trust is fragile—a social contract between leaders and the governed. The people entrusted the Team Unity alliance to work collaboratively for the nation’s progress and interest and not for the progress and interest of any individual party. By dissolving the alliance prematurely, PAM and CCM disrupted that contract, raising serious questions about political maturity, accountability and the sanctity of electoral promises.

Internal disagreements within alliances are inevitable. However, the electorate deserved the opportunity to decide the fate of the coalition at the ballot box when the time was due—not to have it thrust upon them through political maneuvering. Alliances formed through democratic mandates should be preserved, at the very least, until the electorate has another chance to make their voices heard after the mandated 5 year term is up, not before.

In reflecting on these events, it is clear that If trust truly is the cornerstone of political integrity, then the withdrawal from the Team Unity alliance—and its consequences—demands a rigorous evaluation.

In moving forward, all political parties must recognize that trust is not only fragile but also capable of being rebuilt. Though some parties may have betrayed the electorate’s mandate in the past, there is always room for growth, reconciliation, and renewal. The nation’s progress depends on leaders who are willing to reflect on past mistakes, seek forgiveness where necessary, and recommit to honoring the will of the people.

The dissolution of the Team Unity coalition offers valuable lessons—chief among them being the importance of unity and collaboration in meeting the people’s mandate. Political alliances should not be built for convenience but with the genuine intent to serve the national interest above all else. Regardless of past divisions, it is imperative that all parties embrace a willingness to partner with one another when the electorate demands it.

By prioritizing the people’s will over personal ambition and embracing partnerships for the common good, leaders can foster a new era of trust, stability, and progress for St. Kitts and Nevis. In the end, the true strength of democracy lies in the ability of its leaders to set aside differences and work toward the shared vision of a prosperous and united nation.