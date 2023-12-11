St. Kitts and Nevis Police Launch Investigation into 29th Murder of 2023

Tragically marking the 29th murder for the year, St. Kitts and Nevis Police are actively investigating an incident that unfolded on December 10th, 2023, in Phillip’s Village on St. Kitts. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Chelston ‘Ink’ Harvey, whose life was cut short in the unfortunate incident.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement found Harvey motionless on the ground. The District Medical Officer, after examination, officially pronounced him deceased. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) meticulously examined the area, securing items of evidential value for further analysis.

Currently, an individual is cooperating with the police in their ongoing investigation, and updates will be shared with the public as the case unfolds. The RSCNPF expresses heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident.

As authorities work diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, the incident underscores the importance of community cooperation and support in maintaining public safety. The police urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in bringing resolution to this case.