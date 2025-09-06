SHOCKING REVELATION: Minister Duggins Admits Nigeria-St. Kitts “Trade Hub” Likely to Flood Federation with Nigerian Agricultural Imports

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 6, 2025 – In what can only be described as a stunning admission, Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, has confirmed on Nigerian television that the much-hyped St. Kitts–Nigeria trade partnership will see the Federation increasingly sourcing its agricultural imports directly from Nigeria.

The revelation, captured during a televised interview in Abuja, has sent shockwaves across the Federation, with critics questioning whether the deal offers any meaningful benefit to local farmers or the government’s heavily promoted 25 by 25 pledge to reduce the food import bill by 25% by 2025.

Duggins’ Words, Nigeria’s Gains

When asked by the interviewer to outline the short-term benefits of the deal, Duggins responded:

“In the short term, the first part is to be able to enhance trade between both regions. You know, Africa offers skill, knowledge, St. Kitts and Nevis definitely offers innovation and a gateway to the Western world, to the Caribbean region and the wider West. And we believe that in the short term by this trade and this exchange of food commodities, we can see the development of both economies.”

He went further, openly praising Nigeria’s agricultural sector:

“You have a wide business sector here in Nigeria that is doing quite a bit of substantial work in agri-processing. In St. Kitts and Nevis, we are surrounded by a number of territories as well. And we believe that our ability to innovate matched with your skill and your knowledge can see huge benefits for both territories.”

But while Duggins framed this as “mutual benefit,” Nigerian officials wasted no time making it clear that their eyes are firmly set on the Caribbean as a new export market for Nigerian agricultural produce. In effect, St. Kitts & Nevis would serve as a gateway for Nigerian goods into the region, while the Federation itself gains little more than the role of transit point and consumer market.

Where Does This Leave Local Farmers?

The glaring problem is that very little in Duggins’ comments suggested direct benefits to St. Kitts & Nevis’ struggling farmers. Instead, the Minister outlined a framework that positions Nigerian farmers and agri-processors as the winners, while Kittitian and Nevisian producers remain sidelined.

The message was unmistakable: St. Kitts and Nevis will simply switch import dependency—from the United States and Dominica, to Nigeria.

Observers are now asking: How does this align with the much-vaunted 25 x 25 agenda? Isn’t the government supposed to be cutting imports and boosting local food security, not replacing one dependency with another?

Contradiction and Concern

This revelation comes at a time when the Drew administration has repeatedly promised transformation in agriculture, food sovereignty, and farmer empowerment. Yet here, on a global stage, the Agriculture Minister openly admitted that Nigerian food commodities will be flowing into the Federation.

The contradictions are glaring:

Local farmers were promised more support but are now left wondering if their crops will compete with cheap Nigerian imports.

are undermined by creating new reliance on African imports. Economic imbalance is clear—Nigeria secures a new export market, while St. Kitts & Nevis risks becoming a consumer base rather than a producer hub.

The Bigger Question

Who exactly is benefiting from this deal? Nigerian officials are already touting the Caribbean as an open market for their produce. Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis citizens are left with more questions than answers.

Is this government strategy or diplomatic blunder? Is Minister Duggins out of touch with the struggles of our farmers, or is he deliberately paving the way for foreign goods to dominate our shelves?

Either way, this revelation is stunning and troubling. The people of St. Kitts & Nevis deserve clarity: Are we building food security, or are we auctioning it away to the highest foreign bidder?