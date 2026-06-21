NEAR EC$1 BILLION DEVELOPMENT SURGE: TEAM UNITY’S FIRST FIVE YEARS DELIVERED A POWERFUL WAVE OF CAPITAL PROJECTS, SOCIAL INVESTMENT AND ECONOMIC STIMULUS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Supporters of the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Administration say the government’s first five years in office represented a near EC$1 billion national development surge, combining major capital projects, social protection programmes, housing recovery, tourism expansion, public safety upgrades and economic stimulus.

12 MAJOR PROJECTS AND PROGRAMMES

Second Cruise Pier — EC$130 Million Island Main Road Rehabilitation Programme — EC$80 Million COVID-19 Relief and Economic Support Package — EC$120 Million Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) — EC$75 Million Post-Hurricane Roof Repair Programme — EC$40 Million Sandy Point Police, Fire and Rescue Complex — EC$25 Million Old Road Bay Reconstruction and Sea Defence Works — EC$20 Million Second High Court Building and Judicial Expansion — EC$20 Million West Basseterre Bus and Ferry Terminal — EC$15 Million Tabernacle Healthcare Complex and East Line Bus Terminal Development — EC$25 Million Newcastle Police Station, Nevis — EC$15 Million New Treasury Building, Charlestown, Nevis — EC$20 Million

FEATURED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMMES TOTAL:

EC$685 MILLION

When combined with other roads, community works, housing support, public sector investments, stimulus measures, repairs, equipment, upgrades and national development spending over the same five-year period, supporters say the full Team Unity development footprint moved close to EC$1 billion.

From Port Zante to Charlestown, from Sandy Point to Tabernacle, and from Old Road Bay to Newcastle, the Team Unity administration advanced a highly visible development agenda that touched tourism, transportation, healthcare, justice, public safety, housing, social protection and economic recovery.

The Second Cruise Pier positioned St. Kitts to welcome larger cruise vessels and expand tourism activity. The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Programme and Old Road Bay reconstruction strengthened road safety and national connectivity. The West Bus and Ferry Terminal and East Line Bus Terminal modernized transportation access for commuters, vendors and travelers.

In healthcare, the Tabernacle Healthcare Complex expanded access to community-based care. In justice and national security, the Second High Court Building, Sandy Point Police, Fire and Rescue Complex, and Newcastle Police Station strengthened critical public service infrastructure. In Nevis, the New Treasury Building in Charlestown represented another major investment in government administration and service delivery.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the administration put money directly into the hands of citizens through the Poverty Alleviation Programme, launched with more than 4,000 beneficiaries, the post-hurricane roof repair programme, which assisted more than 2,000 households, and the EC$120 million COVID-19 support package for workers, families and businesses affected by the pandemic.

Supporters argue that the impact was unmistakable: jobs were created, contractors were engaged, small businesses benefited, homes were repaired, public services improved, tourism capacity expanded and millions of dollars circulated through supermarkets, pharmacies, shops, transport operators, utility companies and communities.

For many, the first five years of the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government remain a defining period of visible development, strong social protection and economic confidence across St. Kitts and Nevis — a period marked by a near EC$1 billion investment footprint that helped power one of the Federation’s most active eras of national development.