CARIBBEAN SERVICE REVOLUTION: The Guest Experience Institute Launches to Elevate Hospitality Excellence Across St. Kitts-Nevis and the Region

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A powerful new hospitality training and professional development platform is preparing to raise the standard of service excellence in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean.The Guest Experience Institute, founded by seasoned hospitality professional Davina Baptiste, is designed to empower individuals and organizations to strengthen skills, earn respected credentials, and create exceptional guest experiences.Built on four core pillars — Excellence, Growth, Recognition and Impact — the Institute focuses on developing knowledgeable, confident, and engaged professionals who can deliver world-class service in hotels, resorts, restaurants, clubs, attractions, tourism businesses and customer-facing organizations.The Institute is launching with the internationally recognized Guest Service Gold® Certification Program, a respected training pathway for hospitality professionals at every stage of their careers. Participants who successfully complete the programme will earn the Certified Guest Service Professional (CGSP®) credential from the world-renowned American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.The programme is built around five pillars of service excellence: Commitment, Knowledge, Personalization, Personality and Recovery — equipping participants to take ownership, understand guest needs, create memorable experiences, bring authentic hospitality to every interaction, and turn challenges into opportunities for trust and loyalty.For Baptiste, the mission is deeply personal. Entering hospitality at just 19, she grew from a shy young professional into a respected leader with more than 23 years of experience in luxury hospitality, member services, guest relations, events, retail, team leadership and business ownership.“Outstanding guest experiences are created by knowledgeable, confident and engaged people,” the Institute’s message declares.With its launch, The Guest Experience Institute is positioning itself as a major new force for career advancement, service excellence and hospitality transformation in the Caribbean.