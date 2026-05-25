FROM ST. KITTS BACK TO JAMAICA: Two Deportees Charged in 2023 St. Ann Murder Case After Allegedly Fleeing to the Federation

TIMES CARIBBEAN / SKN TIMES — The case of two Jamaican men recently deported from St. Kitts and Nevis has now taken a dramatic turn, with Jamaican authorities confirming that the men were wanted in connection with a fatal 2023 incident in St. Ann.

According to reports from Jamaica, 31-year-old Chevon Brown, otherwise called “Balla,” a lifeguard, and 37-year-old Kemar Matthews, otherwise called “Bibbi,” both of Ocho Rios, St. Ann, have been formally charged with murder and several other serious offences following their deportation from St. Kitts and Nevis.

The charges relate to the death of 20-year-old Kimani Lettman of Steer Town, St. Ann, who was fatally injured during an incident on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Police reports indicate that about 2:30 a.m., Lettman and another man were at home when armed men allegedly entered the dwelling and opened fire, injuring both occupants before leaving the scene on foot.

Emergency responders and police were contacted, and the injured men were transported to hospital. Lettman was later pronounced dead, while the second victim was treated and released.

Jamaican investigators later determined that the two accused had allegedly left Jamaica and travelled to St. Kitts and Nevis, where they remained until their recent deportation. The men were returned to Jamaica on Thursday, May 21, 2026, taken into custody, and formally charged.

The list of charges now facing Brown and Matthews includes murder, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and burglary. Their court date is reportedly still being finalised.

The development will likely raise renewed public discussion across St. Kitts and Nevis about border security, deportation cooperation, regional intelligence-sharing, and the movement of wanted persons between Caribbean jurisdictions. While the men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, the case underscores the growing importance of coordinated law enforcement systems across the region.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the matter also serves as a reminder that migration and public safety are increasingly regional issues. In a Caribbean where travel between islands remains relatively easy, law enforcement agencies are under growing pressure to ensure that persons wanted for serious alleged offences cannot simply move from one territory to another without detection.

The case now moves to the Jamaican justice system, where Brown and Matthews are expected to answer to the charges once a court date is set.