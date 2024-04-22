St. Kitts and Nevis’ Educator Andrea Michelle Ible Competes for America’s Favorite Teacher Title



Andrea Michelle Ible, a US-based teacher hailing from St. Kitts and Nevis, is making waves in the prestigious competition, America’s Favorite Teacher. With two decades of teaching experience under her belt, Andrea is currently vying for the top spot alongside thousands of educators across the nation.

The coveted prize includes $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, and a feature in a prominent magazine. At present, Andrea is in the second-to-last round, holding the 8th position. The ultimate goal is to clinch the #1 spot and maintain it until the competition’s conclusion.

In a rallying call to all Kittitians and Nevisians, supporters are urged to cast their votes daily to propel Andrea to victory. With community support, Andrea’s quest to be recognized as America’s favorite teacher is within reach.

To show your support and cast your vote for Andrea, visit the competition website: Vote for Andrea Ible