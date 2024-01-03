Afro-Beat Superstar Davido and Family Ring in New Year with Serene St. Kitts Vacation

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and ushered in the promises of 2024, international music sensation Davido and his family chose the tranquil shores of St. Kitts and Nevis for a memorable New Year celebration. The couple, Davido and Chioma, renowned for their affectionate displays, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming glimpse of their festive getaway.

In a charming video, the couple could be seen enjoying a leisurely family stroll, each pushing a stroller cradling their adorable twins. Davido’s arms wrapped around Chioma as they shared a tender kiss, capturing the essence of parenthood. Chioma’s whispered words, “I’ve missed you,” added an intimate touch to the delightful scene.

This celebration comes after speculations in July 2023 about the couple welcoming a baby boy, which turned out to be misinformation. The true announcement surfaced in October, with Davido proudly sharing images of their twins on Instagram. Another snapshot featured Davido, Chioma, and elder sister Sharon in a joyous selfie, encapsulating the blissful moments of their St. Kitts vacation and ringing in the New Year with love and family.