Jamaican allegedly denied entry into VI although a Belonger- Hon Fraser claims

Hon Fraser told SFC the individual was informed they needed a US visa

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- A Jamaican who is a Virgin Islands Belonger was allegedly denied entry to the Territory as they were not a holder of a US visa, Opposition Member and Third District Representative Hon Julian Fraser RA has claimed.

Jamaicans need a visa to visit the territory; however, if they are in possession of a US visa or are Belongers, a visa would not be required.

It was during the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) last year that Hon Fraser advised he is aware of a Jamaican who, for all intents and purposes, fell into the same category as a Guyanese who required a visa but was denied entry into the VI unless they had a visa. Hon Fraser said the Jamaican is a Belonger.

Hon Fraser informed that the person was forced to go to Passport Office or whoever issues visa; however, the person was refused a visa on the grounds they are a Belonger and that took place in the face of meetings between the Immigration Department and the Civil Registry and Passport Office.

Hon Fraser advised that “it is an issue that needs to be looked into.”

Then Chief Immigration Officer Ian B. Penn advised that he was “unaware of the matter” and noted that he would “look into it and get to the bottom of the issue.”

Guyanese still need visa to enter VI

Meanwhile, some six months after Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade Hon Lorna G. Smith OBE had one of the most successful regional trips to foster trade and other bi-lateral cooperation with oil-rich Guyana, the vexing issue of visa requirement remains the same.

One of the quick decisions coming out of the Guyana mission trip in July 2023 was the consideration to not have Guyanese nationals be required to obtain a visa to enter the Virgin Islands (VI), as reported by Hon Smith.

When asked by the Member for the Third District, if Guyanese Nationals wishing to come to the VI are required to obtain a visa, Mr Penn answered, “yes, that is correct.”

The Member for the Third District questioned if there are exceptions, to which the CIO advised that “there is no exception.” The Member for the Third District Hon Fraser kept up his line of questioning and asked what if the Guyanese National is a Belonger? The CIO advised “that a Guyanese national would need a visa to come to the territory.”

The now Former CIO Mr Penn went on to further explain that the policy dictates that if a Guyanese national is in possession of a US visa or if they are a Belonger, or a resident of the territory, “then they would not require a visa to enter the VI.”

However, if they have a US visa, they can only come and visit, Mr Penn stated.

Formal decision likely in 2nd quarter of 2024- Hon Smith

Back in November 2023, Hon Smith had said a formal decision on visa waiver for Guyanese was likely in the 2nd quarter of 2024, and that the decision had to be taken by Cabinet.

“If we are serious about doing business with Guyana and a partnership with Guyana, that is the first thing that has to be lifted,” Hon Smith stated at a press conference on November 9, 2024.