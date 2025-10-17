IT WAS BETTER WITH PLP-Deputy Leader Dameon Lawrence delivers blistering takedown of Drew administration’s failures

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN Times) — In a powerful and impassioned address that electrified the PLP press conference, Deputy Political Leader Dameon Lawrence unleashed a scathing critique of the Drew-led Labour administration, calling it a “government of broken promises and shattered hope.”

Lawrence, described by supporters as dynamic, charismatic, and fearless, contrasted the productivity and delivery of the Harris-led PLP government with the “reckless stagnation” of the current regime. He reminded the nation that under PLP, citizens saw tangible progress — VAT removed from essentials, millions paid to sugar workers, debt cleared, double salaries granted, and hospitals upgraded.

Now, he said, the nation is “darkened by incompetence,” saddled with mounting debt, unreliable electricity, and failed energy plans. “Who here voted to pay more and get less power?” he thundered.

Lawrence declared that PLP remains “the party that works for the people”, contrasting it with an administration that tells citizens to “hush and take what you get.” His message was clear — the People’s Labour Party represents the people’s only path back to progress, integrity, and national pride.