FAIR SHARE DEBACLE: Premier Brantley Suggests PM Drew Withholding Fair Share World Bank Report from the people of Nevis

A month after Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew triumphantly announced that the long-awaited World Bank report on the contentious FAIR SHARE issue was finally in his possession, Premier Mark Brantley has sensationally declared that he and the people of Nevis are still being left in the dark.

The bombshell revelation came during Brantley’s recent press conference, where the Premier exposed that despite PM Drew’s public pronouncement of having the expert-backed document, he has failed to share it with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for analysis by their technocrats and Cabinet.

“The issue of fair share where we know the Prime Minister of the day has said that he has asked for assistance from the international community… The last time I met with him, which was about three weeks ago, he indicated to me that the report had been obtained,” Brantley disclosed. “I have not seen the report as yet. I have said to him that I need a copy of the report so that my team in Nevis can also do their analysis to determine what it is that this World Bank report says. But as I stand here today, I have not yet seen a copy of the report that the Prime Minister, that his Prime Minister says is available.”

The Premier’s blistering comments have only deepened the mystery surrounding the report, which PM Drew had hailed as a crucial step towards resolving the decades-old revenue-sharing dispute between St. Kitts and Nevis.

Social commentator Dr. Kelvin Daly waded into the debacle, expressing his own frustration at the lack of transparency.

“Over a year ago we were informed that the contentious issue of Fair Share would be settled once and for all by the World Bank. On February 6th, PM Drew revealed that the long-awaited WB report was in his possession and that it provided an ‘expert backed framework to guide us toward a fair and sustainable solution.’ He also emphasized that the report will be examined jointly by a combined team from the NIA and the Feds,” Daly remarked.

However, he questioned the sincerity of PM Drew’s commitment, adding, “At his February 25th Press Conference, a clearly exasperated Brantley mustered all of his girly strength and threw a pebble across the shark-infested waters at the ‘Prime Minister of the Day.’ His complaint? PM Drew to him was hogging the report, a betrayal of what he promised three weeks ago. What was interesting is that Brantley appeared lost as to the full scope of what the World Bank was asked to do. Did Dr. Drew not share even that letter with him? Oh Lord Man!!”

The glaring delay in sharing the report has only fueled speculation about its contents and whether it proposes a revenue-sharing model that could significantly benefit Nevis. The Nevisian public is now left to wonder why the Prime Minister, who vowed to address the longstanding issue with fairness and transparency, appears to be keeping the pivotal document under lock and key.

With tensions escalating and accusations of political betrayal mounting, the FAIR SHARE debacle threatens to further fracture the already fragile relationship between Basseterre and Charlestown. The ball is now firmly in PM Drew’s court to prove that his promises of fairness were not mere political rhetoric.