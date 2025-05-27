Grenada Hosts Historic First Meeting of Wider Caribbean Ocean Coordination Mechanism

Saint George’s, Grenada | 13–14 May 2025

May 22, 2025

Grenada has proudly hosted the inaugural meeting of the Steering Group of the Ocean Coordination Mechanism (OCM) for the Wider Caribbean, held at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort on 13–14 May 2025. The meeting marked the formal launch and operationalization of the OCM; a coordination and collaboration platform designed to strengthen marine resources governance and management across our region.

The event brought together representatives from 18 States and Territories and 7 Intergovernmental Organizations (IGOs), alongside observers and regional institutions. Grenada’s Ambassador and Special Envoy for Oceans, Ambassador Jerry Enoe, was appointed to serve as Chair of the Steering Group, reinforcing Grenada’s leadership on oceans.

“The launch of this Steering Group is more than a procedural step, it is a regional signal of intent. The OCM must evolve into a platform that aligns our fragmented efforts, strengthens national capacities, and ensures the [Wider Caribbean] region moves with one voice in the global ocean space,”

-Ambassador Jerry Enoe, Chair of the OCM Steering Group

This meeting builds on over a decade of preparatory work under the CLME+ Strategic Action Programme, and is widely seen as a response to persistent fragmentation in regional marine governance. The Steering Group adopted its Rules of Procedure, confirmed the PROCARIBE+ Project Management Coordination Unit as OCM Secretariat, and began work on a 2025–2028 Work Programme and Budget.

Grenada’s leadership was further underscored by opening remarks delivered by Permanent Secretary Peron Johnson of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy, on behalf of Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister for the Blue Economy and Marine Affairs. The remarks reaffirmed Grenada’s early commitment to the Mechanism and emphasized the urgency of coordinated responses to transboundary challenges—including marine pollution, loss of marine habitats and biodiversity, illegal fishing and the increasing threat of sargassum influxes.

“Grenada has long advocated for collective governance. With this meeting, the boat is figuratively leaving the harbour. We need to ensure this mechanism has a clear direction, a full crew, and the resources needed to navigate,”



​-delivered on behalf of Honourable Lennox Andrews by PS Peron Johnson

The Ocean Coordination Mechanism was created under a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed by regional governments and IGOs. Its purpose is to support a holistic, integrated approach to ocean governance, in the pursuit of healthy marine and coastal ecosystems as key drivers for human wellbeing and thriving ocean-based economies.

The establishment of the Steering Group and the work this Group conducted over the past two days is widely seen as a critical milestone for the region as it builds a more strategic, results-driven ocean governance architecture. Key upcoming priorities for the Coordination Mechanism include the development of a new regional Ocean Action Programme, coordination of reporting on marine ecosystem health, and support for national ocean governance processes.

The OCM’s architecture includes a Steering Group composed of signatory States and Territories, an Executive Group of regional IGOs, and a Secretariat. Its work is supported by the UNDP/GEF/UNOPS PROCARIBE+ Project.